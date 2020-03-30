You are the owner of this article.
At grocery stores, coronavirus precautions can vary

Some stores are taking more steps to enforce social distancing

Co+op check out
Astoria Co+op cashiers Sarah Miller and Joe Wrobel bag groceries behind a barrier separating them from shoppers.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

When customers walk into Walmart, Fred Meyer or Safeway, they are greeted by posters about the coronavirus and see tape on the ground at checkout lines reminding them to stay 6 feet apart for social distancing.

At the much smaller Astoria Co+op, just 10 customers are allowed in the grocery at a time. Outside, when people line up, an employee explains the need to keep a safe distance and take other precautions while shopping.

Co+op hot bar
The Astoria Co+op shut down their hot bar as a precaution against the coronavirus. 

As grocery stores become among the few large gathering spots during the coronavirus crisis, the level of safeguards often relates to the size of the store.

Gov. Kate Brown has placed government restrictions on a raft of businesses, from bars and restaurants to hair salons and gyms, to promote social distancing and contain the spread of the virus.

But Brown has treated grocers more like medical, pharmacy and other essential businesses, which her order exempted from most requirements but “encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines.”

Most of the nation’s large retailers have been disinfecting surfaces more often, providing hand sanitizer or wet wipes, promoting online shopping, closing self-serve areas, reducing hours, providing senior-focused shopping hours and taping markers on the ground to promote social distancing.

Walmart, Fred Meyer, Safeway and Costco have offered employees temporary $2 an hour hazard pay raises, while hiring more people nationwide to help with restocking and curbside pickups. The retailers recently announced the installation of sneeze guards at stores nationwide, although only Safeway had installed the barriers locally as of Monday afternoon.

Most grocers have offered paid sick leave to employees who test positive for coronavirus. Most notably absent from that agreement is Costco, which has also faced criticism over a lack of transparency after several of its workers across the U.S. tested positive.

Safeway
Shoppers head into Safeway.

The Astoria Co+op has taken many similar measures as larger grocers, but has gone further in protecting employees and customers from germs, most notably by capping the number of shoppers.

Matt Stanley, the store’s general manager, said it’s a key part of enforcing social distancing.

“There’s a real risk to staying out in the public, and we wanted to acknowledge that,” Stanley said. “Our staff really want to be here and keep working, but knowing they’re doing (it) in a safe way is really important.”

Last week, Brian Thom was working as a greeter, explaining to every approaching customer the store’s policies on social distancing and ensuring the limit of 10 shoppers inside at any given time.

Inside, cashiers are surrounded by sneeze guards. The co-op has transitioned some employees into sanitation technicians focused on cleaning surfaces. All employees wear gloves, as do customers when shopping for produce.

Stanley rejects the idea that it’s easier for a small store like the co-op to enact more stringent health precautions than its larger corporate competitors.

“It certainly would take more resources, but they have more resources,” he said.

Being smaller does allow the co-op to be more nimble, said Zetty Nemlowill, the co-op’s marketing director. “We can communicate these changes really quickly with our shoppers, too,” she said.

Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer, whose city includes many of the major national retailers in the region, said some store workers had reached out feeling unsafe amid a crush of visitors during spring break.

“Since the visitors have been gone, things have been considerably more manageable,” he said.

Balensifer and Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said they have not sought a legal opinion on whether cities can cap the number of shoppers at stores, nor the need yet to do so.

“If we learn that there is a problem at Safeway, we will first ask the store to voluntarily limit the number of shoppers,” Jones said.

Balensifer has been suggesting online shopping and curbside pickup as safer options where available.

“A lot of people can do that that aren’t doing that right now, and I would encourage them to do so,” he said.

Co-op greeter
Astoria Co+op employee Brian Thom, right, explains social distancing policies to customers.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

