Behind the News: 'It's a very difficult proposition'

President Donald Trump and Gov. Kate Brown have outlined frameworks for reopening the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
With the number of cases of the virus still low on the North Coast, business owners have suffered more from government restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 than the disease itself.
Businesses will likely be in survival mode for the next year to 18 months.
Beyond cash flow, staffing and supply challenges, many will have to navigate how to market the region again after North Coast leaders implored tourists to stay away.
“It’s a very difficult proposition,” said David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce. “I think the message was: ‘Stay away for now. We’re not ready.’ I don’t know how it was heard.
“So, you’re right, we have to sort of back that back out and say, again, right now, the message is: ‘Not yet.’ Not, ‘Don’t come.’”
Reid, a former insurance agent for Aflac in Astoria, took over the chamber in 2018.
In an interview, Reid discussed the top concerns business owners have with the coronavirus, the government restrictions on lodging, the region’s dependence on tourism and the chamber’s advice on how to survive the pandemic.
Q: The chamber asked business owners their top concerns regarding the coronavirus in a survey. What were the dominant themes that you heard?
A: The long-term impacts on the global economy. And the limits on their operations, both immediate and long term.
Q: On that weekend in March when we saw a bump in spring break visitors, local governments quickly enacted sweeping emergency restrictions on the lodging industry. In hindsight, do you wish they were rolled out in a more deliberative way that included the voices of business?
A: Given how it evolved, I think it went well. I think it was handled as expeditiously as it could be.
I did not get pushback from too many lodging establishments.
Q: Would you have liked to have had more of a say in how that went, because a lot of this happened on the weekend?
A: I did have a say in what happened. Again, I have no complaints about how it happened.
I’m sad that it had to happen.
Q: The message, from the Astoria mayor on down, was: “Stay away.” How do you go about unringing that bell from a marketing perspective?
A: It’s a very difficult proposition.
I think the message was: ‘Stay away for now. We’re not ready.’ I don’t know how it was heard.
So, you’re right, we have to sort of back that back out and say, again, right now, the message is: ‘Not yet.’ Not, ‘Don’t come.’ It’s, ‘Not yet.’
Later it will be: ‘Check with us before you come.’
We are working on methods of determining how open we are, so what capacity we have in hotels, what capacity we have in restaurants, what capacity we have in attractions. So that people can make their plans before they arrive here as to where they go, how they spend their time.
So, A) they’re not disappointed when they get here and find that there’s not capacity for them; and B) that our local citizens are not overrun with people that we’re not able to handle.
Q: It seems like a different challenge for us on the North Coast. If you’re in Eastern Oregon and you say, “OK, we’re open.” It may not lead to a flood of visitors. If we say, “We’re open.” We’re likely to see a surge.
A: If this is not opened statewide at one time, it will be interesting to see what happens to the first county that opens, or the first community that opens. Does everybody have pent up, ‘I’ve got to travel. I don’t care where I go. I’ve just got to go?’
Will they see an out-of-balance reaction?
Q: The pandemic has shown how much the North Coast’s economy depends on tourism. We also see some of the resentment locals have toward aspects of the tourism industry. How will the chamber approach this divide going forward?
A: We honestly need to accept as a community that the things that we love about our community are, in part, paid for with outside money.
What you see right now, when we’re all sequestered in place — what you see is what we can support.
We have a limited number of restaurants, limited menus, we have fewer people working in those restaurants, because that’s what we can support as a town of 10,000 people, 15,000 including Warrenton.
What we need to understand is that all those lovely restaurants that we like, all the attractions, all the things that we enjoy here as locals, are, in part, paid for with outside money.
It’s a traded-sector product for us, is tourism. So, some accepting of tourism.
And there’s a responsibility on the other side, too, of visitors to our area, to not treat it like Portland’s playground.
Q: There’s been talk in Astoria over the past few years about the need to diversify the economy. Will that be part of the discussion?
A: Yes. And it always has been. It’s always been a goal here.
We added tourism in to diversify our economy.
I think Astoria and Warrenton have been far more successful than most coastal communities in creating a diverse economy.
We’re still a rural community and there’s only so much we’re going to be able to do. The idea that we would have huge manufacturing here, that we would have high-tech here, is not realistic in the short term.
It’s something we’ll have to build over time.
Q: What’s the chamber’s best advice to business owners wondering how to survive the coronavirus?
A: So that’s the key, I think, right now, is survival.
So whatever creative ideas you can get to stay engaged with your customers, stay engaged with your customer base, to provide them with some way of doing business with you if at all possible.
But these changes that people are making right now to survive this pandemic are, in many cases, not supportive of other business models going forward. They’re not enough to support the business. It’s not like they’re going to change into these things, but they can remain part of their offering.
So as restaurants get better at doing takeout, if that’s something they’ve done before, maybe it remains part of their business. But the idea that they’ll remain as exclusively takeout and still be able to support the staff and the overhead is not realistic.
So it’s a question of taking the most that you can of this time and then taking what pieces of it work into the future.
