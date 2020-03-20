Behind the News: 'Our job is to make sure that people don't get sick'

Clatsop County’s update this week on testing for the coronavirus was striking for the one word that was in all capital letters.
“At the current time the Public Health Department is NOT conducting COVID-19 tests,” the statement said. “But many labs, public and private, are working hard to ramp up their capacity to test more samples and the expectation is that in a very short time frame there will be a considerable expansion of access to testing.”
The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory and private labs like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp have been processing most of the tests so far, with others, like Providence Health & Services, coming online.
The lack of testing has left many residents frustrated. Some worry they have the virus but do not have severe enough symptoms to qualify for one of the limited test kits. Others wonder how the government can order sweeping restrictions on daily life when there is such a stark data gap.
The Oregon Health Authority reports that only about 2,550 tests have been taken statewide.
In an interview on Thursday, Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said the county’s interest is not the number of tests being done, but what to do when the results are positive for the virus.
Q: There has been a breathtaking escalation in the government’s response to the coronavirus. What advice do you have for residents to cope?
A: One thing is to make sure you do follow the recommendations by the governor, her executive orders, as well as public health. (Oregon Health Authority), on their website, as well as ours, we have a number of things residents can do to protect themselves from getting covid.
And, again, you can prevent yourself from getting covid by following social distancing, good hygiene and not going around people who are sick.
Make sure you do things for yourself to keep yourself in a state of mental soundness. It’s not all doom and gloom. There’s still lots of things that are positive in life. Try to focus on those and public health will keep trying to combat it on our end.
Q: What is the status of testing in our county?
A: So, currently, we don’t do any community testing because we just don’t have the resources nor the test kits available.
It is available if people want to get their test — or has all the symptoms — they need to contact their primary care provider. And see if they can get it through their primary care provider. And, again, that’ll be on a case-by-case basis.
But, right now, we don’t have the test kits or the availability to do community testing.
Q: How many tests have been completed to date in the county?
A: That’s a tough question, because we don’t know how many are being done by private labs. So Quest and LabCorp are the two labs that are taking the private tests.
We’re not notified of how many tests were done. We would only be notified if one of them was positive.
Q: Has the county pressed Columbia Memorial Hospital, Providence Seaside Hospital and other health care providers to disclose the number of tests so we have some idea of the scope?
A: No, we haven’t asked that question.
Q: Why haven’t you?
A: The most important thing we’re interested in is when we do have a positive case. That’s what we’re interested in.
The number of tests really don’t tell you anything other than there’s a bunch of people who were tested. But that doesn’t give us any information to act on.
Q: The county’s population is about 39,000. What is the county’s working model for how many people will get the virus?
A: We don’t have a working model. Our goal is to have as little community spread of the virus as possible.
So, right now, as of the third week of this emergency, we have no cases in Clatsop County ... That’s our goal, is try to keep it to the minimum. So I don’t really have a projected model. I don’t think anybody has actually done that work.
Our goal used to be containment, and now it’s mitigation. But I think the containment piece is what we’re really focusing on. That’s what all these emergency actions are for, is really trying to bend the curve from peaking. If we can keep that in Clatsop County, that would be the best outcome ever.
Q: How can the county plan when you don’t know if you’re going to have 10 cases or 10,000?
A: We plan for medical surge. We’ve been working with the two hospital systems to make sure that we do have capacity.
As soon as we get a first case — if we get a first case — we would follow up and determine what does that look like on a numbers basis. How many contacts did they have? Do we follow up with them? And then we would see where we would go.
But it’s really hard to predict, because this coronavirus goes from one day it’s two cases one place, the next day, it’s 18. That’s really difficult to measure.
Q: The government restrictions are a significant blow to the North Coast’s economy. Hundreds and hundreds of people are out of work. What do you say to people who think the government is overreacting?
A: As a public health employee, our job is to make sure that people don’t get sick. That’s what we’re trying to do.
And if you follow these social distancing activities, then those numbers will be reduced. If we were to continue business as usual, and allowing mass gatherings and so forth, the inevitability is we’d have more cases.
But the stronger action government takes — as has been shown in other government agencies, around the world, in other places — those kind of actions do have an effect on dropping the curve.
Q: A few weeks ago, you said the virus was no “worse than any flu you see normally.” How would you describe it today?
A: Well, it’s still like most flus or other viruses. If you’re elderly, it has a much bigger effect than it does on people who are younger.
We’re seeing people who are 60 and older who have comorbidity, or underlying causes, the ones who are really getting affected or ending up in the hospital and having to go and do some pretty important interventions.
It does seem to have more of an effect for those folks than the regular flu. But, again, the regular flu is in our county right now, and it still can have a major effect on people who are over 60 and immune compromised.
So it’s almost a perfect storm of two things happening at the same time. Influenza A peaking, and coronavirus. So that’s the difficulty in this situation.
