U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici on Tuesday called on the Oregon Health Authority and Pacific Seafood to provide more information and address community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak at the Warrenton plant.
Pacific Seafood has said 95 workers have tested positive for the virus, the largest workplace outbreak in Clatsop County during the pandemic.
In a letter to Patrick Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, the congresswoman said she is "deeply concerned."
"In the outreach my office has done with local leaders, we have learned that the community lacks information about this outbreak and urgently needs answers that will expedite containment of the spread in this small, rural community," the Oregon Democrat said.
Bonamici requested that Allen work with Pacific Seafood to convene a virtual community meeting, with simultaneous Spanish language interpretation, as soon as possible so the public can ask questions and receive information.
"This outbreak threatens the health, well-being and economic stability of many Clatsop County residents, including businesses and workers who are afraid of a new wave of closures," she said.
"Additionally, local students are affected because the outbreak has caused the school district to revert to remote rather than in-person learning. Statewide, the Latinx community has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and they are likely overrepresented in this outbreak as well.
"The public needs and deserves to know what the State of Oregon and Pacific Seafood are doing to protect the health of our community, now and in the future.
"These are challenging times for those in public service, but our work has never been more important."
Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority, said in an email that "OHA’s utmost concern is for the health and safety of workers at food processing workplaces such as Pacific Seafood, where the COVID-19 virus can spread rapidly, and collaborating with local public health authorities and employers to protect other workers and community members who may not yet be infected.
"OHA is always interested in taking part in opportunities, such as a virtual community meeting organized by Congresswoman Bonamici, to communicate to people in Oregon about the state’s response to COVID-19 outbreaks and hear concerns from members of the community."
Pacific Seafood could not immediately be reached for comment.
Bonamici told The Astorian that when she saw the news about a major workplace outbreak she reached out to elected and community leaders, and it was clear they did not have enough information.
"This is a small, tight-knit community with limited health care capacity," the congresswoman said in a statement. "A virtual community meeting would help provide transparency and answer the questions of community members."
County Commissioner Mark Kujala, who represents Warrenton, said that when Bonamici's office reached out to him he shared concerns about the Public Health Department not receiving information in a timely manner.
"The county health department needs to be able to do their job," Kujala said.
"They need to have as much information as possible. And right now, because it's going through OHA and it's going through Clackamas, which is (Pacific Seafood's) headquarters, things get delayed and you don't always get a full and complete picture when you want it.
"We're only concerned about the employees and the community, and that's first and foremost in our minds. So we need to be able to ensure that we're getting as much information as possible and as soon as possible to be able to go out into the community and do the work that needs to be done for contact tracing, for wraparound services for folks in quarantine.
"As has been witnessed (with Bornstein Seafoods) and Da Yang, those were handled differently. And this is an OHA investigation and they're in charge of handling health of the community in this regard and county is there to assist."
Kujala said the county and state talked a couple of weeks ago about the potential for an outbreak after a Pacific Seafood worker tested positive for the virus in early September. He said the county is not privy to what has taken place since that time.
"This has been an OHA investigation over the last couple of weeks that resulted in these cases," he said.
The Astorian, using emails and other documents obtained through the state's public records law, has reported on the tension between the county and Pacific Seafood since a coronavirus outbreak at the Warrenton plant in May. The first outbreak involved 15 cases — 11 workers and four contacts.
The county has wanted workers potentially exposed to the virus to quarantine, records show, while the seafood processor has argued that asymptomatic workers who test negative should be able to continue working.
