U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici heard from restaurant owners Friday about the lack of effective support amid the coronavirus pandemic, but was hopeful about more relief under a Biden administration and Democratic Congress.
The Oregon Democrat has pushed for a $120 billion bailout for restaurants, one of the industries hardest-hit during the pandemic. She convened a roundtable of restaurant owners Friday, including Chris Nemlowill of Fort George Brewery and Micha Lattek of Street 14 Cafe, to get their perspective.
Restaurateurs took aim at the Paycheck Protection Program, through which lenders distributed $523 billion in potentially forgivable, government-backed loans to help keep people employed during the economic slowdown. The most recent stimulus package from Congress included another $284 billion for the program.
Small-business owners lamented that only 25% of the first round of loans could be used for fixed costs such as rent, despite many landlords not offering a break. At least 75% had to go toward payroll, despite many businesses losing most of their customers and furloughing staff. The new round allows up to 40% to be used for fixed costs aside from payroll, which Bonamici said in itself required negotiation.
Lattek closed the inside of Street 14 in March, switching to online ordering and having customers walk up to a window on Commercial Street. He laid off all but three or four people and said he almost didn’t participate in the Paycheck Protection Program.
“I looked at it as a loan, and a loan — even a 1% loan — you’re not making any money with those numbers, the 90% loss of revenue,” he said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Many restaurateurs, like Lattek, spent their loans in two months before learning that they could be spread out over 24 weeks. Lattek said Street 14, which he announced the indefinite closure of in December, is paying rent using a grant from Clatsop Economic Development Resources not tied to payroll.
Nemlowill said Fort George furloughed around 140 employees after restaurant closures were first announced in March. The company eventually got a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program and figured out how to break even with limited dining and to-go options, he said, but lost the momentum when indoor dining was again shut down as local virus cases rose.
“That’s kind of been the hardest thing for us, is just we’re stuck in this yo-yo effect, where we keep rebuilding,” Nemlowill said. “We’ll start trying to bring back people, but just enough people. But then we get shut down again.”
Nemlowill said he plans to apply for a second round of funding once his local lender opens a portal. Lattek said he’s unsure about applying for a second round of loans to cover payroll when indoor dining is still tightly restricted because of the virus.
“There are ways in which I feel like this money could be used better to make sure that we can come back when there is an industry, or there is a market to cater to,” he said.
The restaurant bailout, known as the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed To Survive — or Restaurants — Act, was left out of the latest $900 billion stimulus bill and has so far not appeared in President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion relief bill.
But Bonamici said the chances of a relief bill like the Restaurants Act are much better with a new administration.
“We actually came close with the Restaurants Act. It actually had bipartisan support. I know we will continue to fight for the Restaurants Act and other aid … the stimulus checks that go back into the economy, making sure that we have more testing and vaccinations so we can get people back to school and back to work, so they can start going back to restaurants — all of those things. It does look much more promising.”
Katy Connors, the director of operations at Portland Thai restaurant Hat Yai and head of the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon, reminded Bonamici of how restaurants helped dig the U.S. economy out of the Great Recession.
“We have a humongous net, not only in our culture, but also all of the different industries that surround that," she said. "So we are not only bailing out restaurants. We’re not only giving grants to restaurants. We’re giving grants to the millions of individuals that interact with our industry every single day, whether that’s wineries, whether that’s farms. And it will improve the ability to sort of help recover in the long term.”