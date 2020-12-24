Gov. Kate Brown abruptly announced new rules for school reopenings on Wednesday afternoon, making former directives optional and allowing school districts to open if they follow safety precautions against the coronavirus.
In a letter to health and education agencies, the governor said the state’s health metrics for returning to in-person instruction will become advisory rather than mandatory effective Jan. 1.
“Moving forward, the decision to resume in-person instruction must be made locally, district by district school by school,” Brown said.
In an effort to tamp down the COVID-19 pandemic, most Oregon schools have been closed since mid-March and students have been learning remotely in their homes. Many parents and students had become increasingly frustrated with the situation and the calls for reopening schools had become more strident as the months wore on.
The situation was complicated by resistance from some teachers unions. Some teachers are at high risk for COVID-19 or have high-risk people in their households.
Schools had been closed and the parameters for reopening were complicated and changed several times. They also were more stringent in Oregon than most other states.
The Wednesday announcement was made as school districts were out on winter break and most administrators were not available for comment.
The announcement said the goal of the new policy is putting more school districts on track to return students to in-person instruction, especially elementary students, by Feb. 15.
The Oregon Education Association, the union that represents educators, immediately issued a statement slamming Brown’s announcement.
“Today’s decision by Gov. Brown will only result in an increasingly disparate patchwork of return plans throughout the state’s public education system — creating uncertainty in a moment when clarity has never been more crucial,” the association wrote.
The timing of the announcement caught local school district leaders by surprise. Though some said they anticipated such changes to current rules and guidance could be coming, they did not expect an announcement until January.
The superintendents The Astorian spoke to had not yet had a chance to touch base with their leadership teams or school boards to discuss the long and short-term implications of Brown’s decision.
Craig Hoppes, the superintendent of the Astoria School District, expects to discuss the changes at the January school board meeting. The board recently approved a reopening timeline and had been working with staff on how to bring students back in a gradual way. The district decided in the summer that it would begin the school year online only. Any changes to this plan have unfolded slowly and cautiously.
“We will continue to review the metrics as we go,” Hoppes said.
He pointed out that Clatsop County in the last month has seen higher numbers of new virus cases.
“The hard part of this whole thing — what weighs on me all the time — is we’ve got these health and safety standards that we need to meet and we really need to take them seriously and really be sure that when we let kids and staff in we can keep them safe,” he said.
But on the other hand, he added, there are very real concerns about students’ education and well-being with prolonged remote learning.
Bill Fritz, the superintendent of the Knappa School District, said the governor’s decision will give smaller, rural districts more flexibility and allow them to better consider their communities’ specific needs.
Under previous guidelines, the Knappa School District, which has sought to bring grades back to in-classroom instruction when metrics allow, sometimes had the youngest grades and oldest grades in class but could not bring back the middle grades. This was tough on families, who might have children across grade levels.
The school district plans to review the metrics and make a decision by Tuesday about how to proceed going into January.
Even as the governor’s announcement gives school districts the power to decide when children return to school, local metrics remain an important factor to consider, said Tom Rogozinski, the superintendent of the Warrenton-Hammond School District. He plans to continue considering the local caseload ahead of any decisions.
The school district has had to shift operations several times in response to changing local caseloads, including a major outbreak at a Warrenton seafood plant and a positive case within school buildings.
For the first few weeks following winter break, Rogozinski expects the district will stick with its current plan to allow kindergarten-through-third grade students in buildings full time with limited in-person instruction for grades four through 12.
“Then we will start that work collectively of figuring out what’s possible,” he said.