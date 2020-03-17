Gov. Kate Brown has extended the closure of public schools because of the coronavirus until April 28.
The governor had initially ordered K-12 schools closed through March 31 to contain the spread of the virus.
“I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly,” Brown said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents and educators.
"But we must act now to flatten the curve and slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Oregon, otherwise we face a higher strain on our medical system and greater loss of life to this disease.”
The Astoria School District's board scheduled a special meeting for 1 p.m. on Thursday to discuss school closures, emergency preparedness and the academic calendar. It will be a virtual meeting where people will call in because of the virus.
Meal deliveries to students started this week and are expected to continue in April throughout the closure.
"First of all, I think we’re all concerned about the health of our kids and our families and that should be our No. 1 priority,” Astoria School Superintendent Craig Hoppes said.
“But,” he added, “we have a very dedicated staff … they’re ready to provide an education for (the students) that will be of quality.”
After Brown announced the initial school closures, Astoria school administrators and other school districts began to explore ways to provide lessons remotely, using online learning tools and other resources.
On Thursday and Friday, Astoria school district staff will be reaching out to every family in the district to better understand their basic, daily needs, Hoppes said.
The school district will also look at where online options will work, or where some families may prefer or only be able to access printed resources.
