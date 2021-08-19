All teachers, support staff and volunteers in Oregon’s K-12 schools will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus under a new mandate announced by Gov. Kate Brown.
School workers will have until Oct. 18 to get vaccinated, or six weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines, whichever is later. The FDA has authorized the vaccines for emergency use to combat the virus.
Health care workers will also be required to get a vaccine. Previously, Brown said health care workers could forgo vaccination by submitting to weekly testing for the virus.
Brown acknowledged that the vaccine mandate for educators and school staff will be controversial, but she said she is willing to take the heat for the decision.
Her announcement comes as virus cases and hospitalizations surge across Oregon because of the more contagious delta variant.
Most new cases and hospitalizations have occurred in unvaccinated people, but vaccinated people and children are also getting sick.
Masks required
Brown had already announced she will require mask-wearing in school buildings in the coming school year. The governor directed school districts to offer in-person education.
“Our kids need to be in the classroom full time, five days a week,” Brown said at a news conference on Thursday. “We need to do everything we can to make that happen.”
Masks and vaccinations are critical tools in creating safe environments and ensuring minimal disruption to school operations, the governor said. With children under 12 still ineligible to receive a vaccine, Brown said it is up to the adults around them to provide that additional protection by getting vaccinated.
“COVID-19 poses a risk to our kids,” Brown said, “but kids need to be protected and they need to be in school.”
Washington state imposed a similar mandate earlier this week, with vaccination required for all school and child care workers. Portland Public Schools has required staff to be vaccinated when in-person instruction starts in September.
Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education, said the state would not withhold state funds from schools that push back against the vaccine mandate. The goal is to be able to offer in-person instruction, he said.
The Oregon Health Authority could levy civil penalties against school districts or employers who refuse to follow the mandate.
School districts on the North Coast had encouraged employees to get vaccinated, but did not keep records of how many people ultimately followed through.
Craig Hoppes, the superintendent of the Astoria School District, said he isn't sure how staff will respond.
"I guess it matters which teachers and staff you talk to," he told The Astorian. "There are some who are very pro-vaccination and some that are not."
Astoria and other school districts are waiting until an official rule comes down from the Oregon Health Authority. In the past, leadership for Astoria's teachers union had spoken in favor of vaccination against the virus for those who were able to get a vaccine.
For Hoppes, there's a bottom line.
"I have a bunch of 12 (year old) and under kids showing up to school this fall unvaccinated," he said. "Anything I can do to provide another layer of help and safety and support to them, I'm going to do. Whether that's masking or other things."
'Pretty dire'
The night before Brown’s announcement, the Knappa School Board had voted to send a letter to the governor’s office and state education and health agencies requesting local control over decisions about safety protocols tied to the pandemic.
Board member Will Isom had proposed sending the letter.
“I think local control over the type of situation we’re in is really important,” he said at the Wednesday night meeting.
The school district is not looking to circumvent rules, Isom clarified, nor is it taking an anti-mask stance. Things are “pretty dire” locally, which makes local control even more important when it comes to decisions that affect small communities like Knappa, he said.
“Just because things are going a certain way in Multnomah County or Marion County or Lane County, doesn’t mean it works for the Knappa School District,” Isom said.
The letter referenced an outbreak of the virus among seafood processing workers in Warrenton that impacted school operations in Knappa.
“To our knowledge, no workers at the plant live in the Knappa area and there was no direct risk of infection in our community due to the outbreak,” the letter states, “yet the requirements at that point in time caused us to close school nonetheless.”
The school district had several virus cases last school year. But, the letter states, “We were able to conduct school safely all year without any examples of COVID spread within our schools.”
Case counts, classroom sizes and resources vary from community to community, the letter continues, “and decisions about safety can best be made by those who know all of these conditions best — the local district.”