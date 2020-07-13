Face masks must be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible and private gatherings must be limited to no more than 10 people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday.
The new rules to fight the coronavirus pandemic go into effect Wednesday, expanding the directive that face masks be worn at indoor public places that started in July.
In keeping with her long-standing policy, the governor said she would rely on public cooperation rather than any enforcement of the additional rules.
“I am not going to set up the party police,” Brown said.
State health officials have said the growth of virus cases in Oregon in recent weeks has been driven by clusters of social gatherings, often involving people who are under 40 years of age. The new restrictions do not apply to churches or businesses.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s top epidemiologist, said at Monday’s press briefing that the state was on pace to triple the number of new daily COVID-19 cases within the next six weeks. That would mean more than 1,000 cases per day by the Labor Day weekend at the beginning of September. Brown’s emergency order runs out Sept. 4.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 12,438 cases and 237 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 2,852 test results in Clatsop County, including 55 confirmed and presumptive cases.
Brown said she believed most Oregonians were following the face covering, social distancing and enhanced hygiene efforts that health officials advocate. She called those who willingly ignore the efforts “outliers.”
“We are at risk of COVID-19 getting out of control in Oregon,” the governor said. “Each of us needs to take immediate action to slow the spread of this disease.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.