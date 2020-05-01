Cannon Beach approves virus relief measures for businesses

CANNON BEACH — The City Council approved two relief measures Thursday for hotels and other tourism-related businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The city created a business assistance program and a lodging tax deferral to help businesses manage through government restrictions over the virus. The relief measures follow a similar decision by Seaside in April.
Cannon Beach has taken a stricter approach to precaution than other cities in Clatsop County.
Along with closing hotels and other short-term rentals to most visitors, the city excluded all visitors from outside of the county. Businesses have suffered, and some argue that signs posted at the entrances of the city have created confusion, leaving people in the county feeling like the city is closed to locals, as well.
The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce sent a poll to business owners asking what assistance they would like to see from the city. More than half said assistance through a grant program would be the most helpful. Several hotels also asked for a deferment of lodging tax payments.
The city is using a portion of lodging tax dollars to provide $302,000 in grant funding. The businesses have until Wednesday to submit applications.
Because lodging tax dollars are being used, a business must show it has a brick-and-mortar location and that it mostly serves tourists living outside of a 50-mile radius of Cannon Beach. Hotels are eligible for the assistance, but owners of other short-term rentals are not.
The lodging tax deferral allows hotels and other short-term rentals a one-time deferment of tax payments.
Most hotels and other short-term rentals have made payments on time in April, but for those that did not, the program allows the businesses to defer half of the payment until July 15.
Hotels that paid on time have the opportunity to defer the next quarterly payment.
“I’m appreciative that the city is able to do what it can,” Mayor Sam Steidel said. “Both as a business person and as somebody very involved in the city, I think it’s very important that we maintain open businesses.”
Steidel recused himself from the vote on the business assistance program because he owns an art gallery in the city. “The city itself is so reliant on the tourism industry that we’re hurting as much as the businesses are, so being able to do this is promising,” he said.
Steidel said he met with County Manager Don Bohn and other mayors on Wednesday and discussed the criteria for beginning phase one of Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to reopen the economy.
He said the county has met all the criteria except for testing capacity.
“What we talked about as mayors is — that ain’t happening,” Steidel said. “And there’s not much we can do about it except try to push buttons and get people active.”
Cannon Beach Emergency Manager Rick Hudson said that Clatsop and other rural counties have only received a fraction of the tests requested.
“I’m not sure how much testing is going to be involved in all the future decisions, when it comes down to what the governor is going to get information for, because the tests just aren’t there,” he said.
Hudson said the state will likely have to look at other factors and not rely on testing capacity to make decisions moving forward.
