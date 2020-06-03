CANNON BEACH — The City Council agreed Tuesday to cancel the city's annual Fourth of July parade due to the coronavirus.
The parade is usually organized by the local American Legion post, but organizers asked the city to take over the parade this year.
However, city staff did not see a feasible way to socially distance the crowds that line the sidewalks and streets during the parade.
