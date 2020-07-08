CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Farmers Market is closing for the season over the coronavirus.
The farmers market was expected to open on July 21, but in light of new virus cases and the threat of additional spread, the farmers market committee decided to cancel the season.
"We look forward to safely restoring it to its traditional cheerful hustle and bustle — next year," the city said in a statement.
