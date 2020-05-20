Cannon Beach looks to help businesses rebound from virus

CANNON BEACH — Eager to help businesses rebound during the coronavirus pandemic, the City Council will allow restaurants to set up tables in parking lots or malls and has asked city staff to draft a plan to close part of Hemlock Street to vehicles.
The idea is to allow restaurants more room to social distance while serving enough customers to pay for overhead costs and employee wages.
“So this is for the restaurants because the restaurants are required to separate folks so much within the space that they’re normally used to,” Mayor Sam Steidel said Monday night. “This gives them the chance to expand their square footage enough maybe to make it so they can pay their employees.”
“And reduce the number of people that can occupy their space,” City Councilor Brandon Ogilvie said. “They’re being hurt both ways.”
The City Council also asked staff to draft a plan to close part of Hemlock Street to vehicles for a few weeks.
Ideally, the street closure would allow people to practice social distancing downtown without crowding sidewalks.
The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce is discussing the idea with businesses and the city expects to review a plan next week.
Jim Paino, the chamber’s executive director, said he has spoken to businesses that have also expressed interest in being able to place merchandise outside.
“As I’ve traveled around the country and in Europe, the most attractive downtowns have been those that had a pedestrian mall ... without exception, I think,” City Councilor Mike Benefield said.
City Manager Bruce St. Denis said he likes the idea, but he wants to make sure any major changes or plans can benefit everyone and avoid unintended consequences.
“What I feel is a civic duty to protect not only our townspeople, but also the guests that come here,” Ogilvie said.
“We’re a town that attracts people from all over the world and to not be able to create a situation where there’s at least room for people to move around — I’d just like us to be able to do something like that.”
