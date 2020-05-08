Cannon Beach moves to close beaches over coronavirus

CANNON BEACH — Worried that sunny weather this weekend could bring a rush of visitors despite the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders announced Friday they would close beaches.
The administrative order would apply to everyone — residents and visitors alike — and include the popular stretch of beach around the city’s iconic landmark, Haystack Rock. The closure would begin Saturday morning and extend through Monday morning.
Seaside has closed beaches to deter visitors, while other government restrictions have limited beach access along the North Coast.
“We think it’s going to be a real temptation to be out at the beach,” Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis said.
Under the city’s emergency declaration, St. Denis has authority to make quick decisions to respond to public health and safety concerns. He wants to avoid the type of crowding seen in other beach towns across the country that have either remained open or recently reopened.
“You know that there’s a pent-up demand to get out,” he said.
Oregon will take the first steps toward reopening from coronavirus restrictions starting on May 15, which could lead people to assume it is safe to go out now, he added. “And we’re not at that point,” he said.
Given the cluster of coronavirus cases reported at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria within the past week — 26 workers have tested positive, Clatsop County announced Friday — St. Denis expects there could be another spike.
The City Council was scheduled to discuss aspects of the emergency declaration at a meeting Friday night. The beach closure may come up, but St. Denis does not expect the order to change.
“I think it’s a good message right now,” Mayor Sam Steidel said of the beach closure. “I think it’s a really good message to send to support the governor’s stay-at-home order.”
The mayor did not want to comment directly on the order, saying it was a decision reached by the city manager in conference with the police chief.
While Steidel continues to support Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order, he is not as concerned about people who live on the North Coast walking out on the beach, noting that traffic at the beach has been very subdued in recent weeks. More people certainly show up on nicer days. It is impossible to tell, without stopping every single person, whether they traveled from out of town or are local, he said.
But, Steidel added, “We understand that coming to the beach is quite a temptation. But for those folks that are within their rights as far as the stay-at-home order goes, sure, they’re welcome to come to the beach — when it’s open.”
On Friday morning, as a low tide laid the beach bare and open, a scattering of people walked their dogs, rode bikes and stopped to look into tide pools around Haystack Rock.
“Just getting out on the beach while I still can,” one woman commented to employees with the Haystack Rock Awareness Project.
In Seaside, the City Council is expected to vote Monday whether to lift the beach closure.
Business leaders want Seaside reopened, with a “soft opening” of beaches and a full opening May 18. They delivered a nine-page proposal to the city’s reopening committee in advance of the City Council meeting.
“The lodging community is ready to reopen,” Terrance J. Bichsel, the chairman of the board of Best Western Hotels and Resorts and owner of Best Western Plus Ocean View Resort and Rivertides Suites Hotel, said. “We have protective measures in place for our employees as well as our guests. I hope the council will feel comfort and trust us that our interests are all aligned in this regard.”
According to the proposal, hotels, motels and vacation rentals would start taking reservations with a maximum of 50% of available rooms rentable. On May 18, they would be able to book at 100%.
The proposal, developed by business leaders and presented Wednesday by Mark Tolan of Seaside Vacation Homes, comes amid a “dire situation” as a result of the pandemic.
The proposal provides guidance to Seaside for the reopening of restaurants, retailers, public parks, the beaches and restrooms in a responsible manner.
“The middle class is going to lose their houses,” Tolan said. “They’re going to go bankrupt. We cannot wait days, if hours, longer.”
Tolan said businesses are ready to open “at a moment’s notice.”
“We don’t expect for government to be tasked with the idea of evaluating every single one of our niche business models, but rather that we self-govern ourselves and look at overall points of accountability,” Tolan said.
