Cannon Beach sees visitors despite beach closure

CANNON BEACH — A beach closure did not keep visitors away over the weekend.
Police asked around 700 people to leave the beach Saturday and around 111 more on Sunday, according to Cannon Beach Police Chief Jason Schermerhorn. The city closed the beach Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
City leaders worried the nice weather would be an irresistible draw and that beach closures in Seaside and restricted access elsewhere could funnel people to Cannon Beach.
The city erected signs saying the beach was closed on the highway, ahead of stop signs at city entrances and elsewhere. The closure was initially set to extend until Tuesday, but ended Sunday night.
“It was very clear,” City Manager Bruce St. Denis said.
Everyone who was asked to leave, left, he added, and police did not issue any citations or make any arrests.
"Everybody was compliant and willing to work with us," Schermerhorn said.
He believes the majority of people police interacted with were visitors and said many told officers they weren't aware of the closure. Despite the many signs erected outside and inside the city, Schermerhorn noted that some people simply walked down from houses and may not have noticed the signs.
The city has no immediate plans to close the beach again.
“If we were to face a situation like this again, we would consider it. But right now the beach is open,” St. Denis said.
