The 2020 census deadline is approaching and only about half of Clatsop County households have responded.
The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the population count and created additional hurdles to reaching what the U.S. Census Bureau calls hard-to-count communities. People who live in rural areas, seniors, immigrants, renters, the homeless and families with young children can be hard to track.
Oregon’s top leaders say the Census Bureau’s decision earlier this month to move the completion date to the end of September — instead of the end of October — will make it even more difficult to get an accurate count.
The census is required by the U.S. Constitution every 10 years. The data is used to draw seats in Congress and influences how federal money is distributed for a range of social service programs, including rural business development, housing, schools, health care and emergency preparedness.
About 67% percent of households in Oregon and 53% in Clatsop County have responded to the census, according to data provided by the Census Bureau, which is on par with the final 2010 response.
More than 67% of households in Astoria and more than 61% in Warrenton have responded. However, the response rate in Seaside is about 45% and Gearhart is about 34%. In Cannon Beach, only about 13% of households have responded.
The percentages reflect households that self-respond. Census takers are also going door to door to reach people.
Misty Slater, the Census Bureau’s media specialist for Oregon, said it is often difficult to count people living in rural areas, since census forms are not mailed to post office boxes. Poor internet access may also prevent households from responding online.
She said census forms sent to vacation rentals or second homes still need to be completed by indicating that no one lives there.
“Our job is to get everybody in the country the opportunity to respond,” Slater said. “And this is ... our last final push for them to respond to us, to give us the information that we need to do a complete and accurate count.”
Outreach
Census Assistance Centers, located in nonprofits and public agencies throughout the state, are also reaching out to hard-to-count communities.
Consejo Hispano, an Astoria nonprofit that serves the Hispanic community on the Oregon Coast and southwest Washington, is the official center in Clatsop County.
Adriana Caron, the nonprofit’s census specialist, has been utilizing social media, virtual meetings and phone calls after planned outreach events were canceled over the virus.
“We want everyone to be counted,” Caron said. “Part of the Census Assistance Center piece, is to make sure that people with language or literacy or technology (barriers) — whatever kind of barriers they might have — we want to make sure that they get counted.
“It’s harder to get to certain people, just to get the word out or to let them know that we are available. But as soon as we have that connection it’s been fairly smooth getting people what they need in the language they need.”
Caron said one of the most common questions she receives is if the information solicited on the form — a person’s name, address, birthdate, race and gender — will stay safe and confidential.
She said when she explains that the Census Bureau is prohibited from releasing any information that can identify an individual or business, people tend to feel more comfortable.
Consejo Hispano has helped more that 60 households complete the census and more than 400 people have indicated that they plan to complete the form, Caron said.
She said the nonprofit has been trying to quickly reach as many people as possible while working under virus restrictions.
Deadline
Oregon leaders have joined other states in calling on the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Census Bureau to restore the original census deadline.
Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Tuesday that she is concerned the new deadline will not give key partners enough time for outreach.
“These communities are already being disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and not providing them enough time to complete their 2020 census would be denying them valuable resources needed for their recovery from this crisis,” the governor said.
“In Oregon, nearly 1.3 million people are considered hard to count, and we’ve been working diligently over the last 20 months with a multitude of partners across the state and across sectors to ensure a fair, accurate and complete count for Oregon.
“The decennial census is the foundation of our democracy and tells the story of who we are and where we are going as a nation. Federal funding for essential services and congressional representation is on the line, and it is crucial that we achieve a complete and accurate count.”
Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden joined 17 senators in signing a letter Friday urging the Census Bureau to honor the original timeline.
The senators said, “the accelerated timeline, combined with the low response rate and the widespread lack of internet access, threatens to result in another severe undercount of American Indians, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian communities.”
Native leaders have spent months coordinating with the Census Bureau to meet the original deadline, the senators said, adding that their “herculean efforts to get out the count even during a pandemic should not be discounted or cut short.”
