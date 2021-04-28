On stage at the Liberty Theatre, as Blind Pilot tuned and switched out their instruments, lead singer Israel Nebeker introduced the next song to dozens of viewers watching at home across the globe.
“This next song is called ‘Two Towns From Me,’” Nebeker said. “Astoria is the town that was two towns away when I wrote this song. Bet you guys didn’t know that, huh?”
The hometown indie band's performance earlier this month was its first since February 2020, when they played in Santa Barbara.
“It’s been such a long time since we’ve been indoors with other people and making music,” band member Luke Ydstie said.
The two virtual shows lasted about an hour each. In place of applause, fans left dozens of comments and emojis in a chat feature that ran alongside the livestream.
The hybrid concert marked a crossroads for the local arts scene as venues and musicians slowly embark on a return to live events. But it's been a long road. Musicians have had to stay flexible with work, family and coronavirus restrictions. And they still face challenges as the pandemic continues.
“We really miss that energy you get when you’re playing live," said Kati Claborn, another Blind Pilot member who with her husband, Ydstie, make up the band The Hackles. "It’s such a different experience than just kind of playing into the void.”
Ahead of the shows, band members practiced on their own except for one in-person rehearsal. Everyone got COVID-19 tests before gathering to perform.
“We’ve been playing together for so long. And although it’s been a while, we’ve played most of the songs together before. A lot of it just kind of comes right back,” Claborn said. “We did do a couple new songs. That was an interesting process.”
‘It’s not going to happen’
In January, Claborn and Ydstie should have been performing a series of venues in Europe for The Hackles’ first European tour. Instead, they spent most of their time at home.
The tour was going to mark the release of the duo's full-length album, “A Dobritch Did As a Dobritch Should.” The album was released in November 2019, providing some touring time to perform in person before venue closures due to the pandemic.
“That was a bummer though because there was a lot of stuff that was in the works with that record,” Ydstie said. “The whole year, we were just kind of barely holding onto the hope that maybe things would get better. But in November, we were like, ‘Yeah, it’s not going to happen.’”
Claborn and Ydstie have released a few singles during the pandemic. In December, they created a six-song instrumental album, with Claborn on clarinet and Ydstie on electric guitar. The album was created as a Christmas present for friends and family.
“It was a different thing for us to do. Usually, our music largely revolves around singing together,” Claborn said. “To be making something that felt new was exciting … I really did struggle with trying to write anything during this time. I just have felt pretty overwhelmed with the world and I didn’t feel like dwelling on it through writing.”
“It would have been a pretty despondent set of songs if lyrics were in there,” Ydstie added.
In the past year, the couple beefed up their home recording system. They played a few livestream shows in 2020, plus a couple of in-person outdoor shows during the summer. They’re in the process of creating demos for their next album.
“We thought we might be able to just make something completely from doing home recordings that we would be happy with and we pretty quickly realized that a lot of what’s great about the process and the magic for us, is being together with other folks in the studio,” Ydstie said. “It’s been a long period of kind of sitting on the songs and waiting to see when it feels safe enough to do that.”
Before the pandemic, the couple typically played one or two shows a week. They have a couple of outdoor shows scheduled for this summer. The duo has avoided performing indoor shows because they’re not comfortable with large indoor gatherings yet.
“It’ll be nice to get to a place where the idea of promoting a show doesn’t feel socially irresponsible because ...” Ydstie said. “There’s so much uncertainty about what is really safe and you certainly don’t want to put people in unsafe situations,” Claborn added.
The cancellation of the tour and other planned shows has had a big impact.
“(Playing music) is very important for my mental health. I realized, it was also how I saw people, all this stuff. I had all these boxes that were ticked from playing music, then to have that pulled away is really hard. Not to mention, that’s our job and how we make money," Ydstie said. "I really put all my eggs in one basket."
Performing and parenting
Much of the past year, Claborn and Ydstie have been focused on caring for their 6-year-old daughter, Hazel.
“I’ve definitely talked to people like, ‘Oh man, this must have been a really good songwriting time for you, just being home.’ And I’m like, ‘No, quite the opposite. It’s been a good Lego building time,’” Ydstie said.
“Right? My brain is filled with Pokémon,” Claborn added.
The couple has collaborated with a few of their neighbors to provide a childcare pod, where a group of four kids stays at one household per day. The pod allows the parents to take a break from providing constant child care, while the kids can connect with friends.
“It can be hard to practice and just be doing music at home all the time. I didn’t realize before this how much of our practice time was also playing shows,” Ydstie said. “And also, she was in school. So the fact that there’s no school made it really challenging to put that time into music.”
The experience of trying to fill in for teachers while schools weren’t open increased Ydstie and Claborn’s respect for teachers.
“In the beginning, I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to inspire them and we’re going to learn about cool stuff.’ Really quickly, reality came crashing down hard: I’m not a good teacher. Maybe they don’t really care about the stuff I’m excited about right now,” Ydstie said. “But it was really fun and enlightening.”
The couple received some financial relief through unemployment. The payments “made it so we could focus on other things,” Claborn said.
“Part of this profession, being a touring musician, is you get used to the lean times,” Ydstie said. “We’ve built our life around financial instability.”
“It’s been a long time since we relied on a regular paycheck,” Claborn added.
Moving forward
Claborn and Ydstie are excited to interact with live audiences and collaborate with other musicians in person.
“It’s so easy to think of a performance as just the sort of one-sided thing where you’re playing songs for people that are sort of passively enjoying them,” Ydstie said. “But it’s not like that. Really, the amazing part of it and all the shows that are the best are situations where there’s a give and take between the performer and the audience and energy turns into ...”
“Something bigger than what originated,” Claborn said.
Local coronavirus case numbers and restrictions will influence when Claborn and Ydstie return to performing indoors. They look forward to returning to venues like Fort George Brewery and the Voodoo Room.
“It depends on the state of the world,” Claborn said.