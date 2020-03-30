Child care slots open for essential workers during virus response

North Coast school districts and cities are teaming up to offer emergency child care to workers considered essential during the coronavirus response.
The Warrenton-Hammond School District will reopen its prekindergarten classrooms Wednesday. The Astoria School District and the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department plan to reopen portions of Lil’ Sprouts, the city's child care facility, on Wednesday as well.
Seaside is working through the details of how care will be provided, but the school district plans to provide space at Broadway Middle School, said Sheila Roley, the school superintendent. The school district does not have an existing child care program and is partnering with the city and others to set up care facilities.
Emergency responders are the priority for child care, said Jill Quackenbush, with the Clatsop County Public Health Department. But she is working with hospitals and cities to assess the needs for all essential workers in fields like food and agriculture, transportation, communications and public works.
Under the sweeping executive order Gov. Kate Brown issued in March, private child care providers had to close their doors by last Wednesday. They are allowed to reopen only for essential workers and provide emergency child care.
Warrenton expects to accommodate up to 20 children. Astoria has identified 16 children in need of care, but Superintendent Craig Hoppes expects the need to grow, though he is not sure by how much.
The county is still figuring out which emergency responders and other essential workers need child care and also how many private facilities are interested in providing it.
“There’s a good chance that many of our private providers are going to choose not to switch to emergency care,” Quackenbush said. “It just might be difficult with their setup to meet the standards (for health and safety).”
There are already extensive state regulations around cleaning for licensed care facilities, but emergency child care would bring additional standards.
Some child care providers also have their own children in the home and do not want to risk the possibility of exposure to the disease, Quackenbush added.
Warrenton and Astoria’s facilities existed before the outbreak, so reopening them to child care is easy compared to starting a program from scratch, school and city officials say.
Michelle DeVos, who leads the preparatory program at Warrenton and will now be in charge of the emergency care classrooms, expects to tweak things like how kids move between outside play areas to classrooms or interactions in class. But cleaning standards will be roughly the same, she said.
The hardest part that she foresees?
“Teaching social distancing to preschoolers,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.