The Clatsop County Circuit Court docket is thinning out as the court postpones nonessential proceedings.
Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters ordered that courthouses statewide postpone most trials, hearings and limit in-person court service to help slow the coronavirus.
The restrictions will be in place until at least March 27, but may be extended.
“Our goal is to do our part to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to minimize any health risks to court personnel, litigants, representatives and others who come to our courthouses, while meeting our courts’ obligations to the public,” Walters said in a statement Monday.
Judge Dawn McIntosh, the presiding judge of the Clatsop County Circuit Court, said the courthouse is following the chief justice’s order, as well as some additional restrictions.
“This is an evolving landscape. We don’t know how long these types of things are going to last,” McIntosh said. “We are going to be doing our best to continue to provide the services that this community needs, and certainly, we’ll find a way to provide the essential constitutionally and statutorily required services, but it’s uncharted territory.
“I can’t recall a time in my lifetime when these types of things have had to be put in place,” the judge said. “And it seems that the world is very different today than it was a week ago.”
McIntosh said the courthouse is running with a “skeleton crew.” Two of the three courtrooms have closed and Judge Cindee Matyas and Judge Beau Peterson are mostly working from home. Other court employees are working from home and some have been put on paid leave.
The goal is to limit proceedings as much as possible and keep judges and court staff healthy so the court can continue to operate even if some become ill.
In a sentencing Tuesday morning, the defendant was escorted to the courtroom by sheriff’s deputies and Judge McIntosh presided. All others — including attorneys and the victim — participated by phone.
“You can expect to see a lot more of that,” McIntosh said.
She said the implementation will look different in courthouses around the state.
In Astoria, people will be asked to appear by phone or video when possible. The court is postponing proceedings and avoiding calling in jurors.
No cases for a jury trial will be scheduled for at least the next 60 days unless constitutionally required. However, if the court does have to call in jurors, procedures are in place to maintain social distancing and proceedings will be conducted in a way that prioritizes safety.
Clatsop County is one of the few counties not closing doors for in-person business. At this point, one window in the court lobby will stay open, but people are encouraged to do business online or over the phone. People are also encouraged to call the main court number with any questions.
People on monthly payment plans for court fees will be allowed a 90-day grace period prior to any collection action being taken. In most cases, people will not need to make their monthly payment during the grace period.
Deadlines for completion of community service or work crew in adult and juvenile cases have also been extended for 90 days.
Adults and youth who are scheduled to turn themselves in to serve a sentence can call the jail or juvenile department to reschedule at least 60 days out. The jail or juvenile department may also reschedule people. Required classes may be completed online.
McIntosh is one of five presiding judges in the state who has been asked serve on an advisory committee to the Oregon chief justice. She is anticipated to serve as a liaison for presiding judges in coastal counties.
Municipal courts in Astoria and Cannon Beach are closed until June.
Warrenton and Seaside municipal courts are still open, but precautions are being taken, including maintaining social distancing and, in some cases, allowing people to participate by phone. New cases are being scheduled further out.
The county has also made restrictions to facilities.
“We would actually like to be a good example and model behaviors that we would like others to also do,” County Manager Don Bohn said during a special session of the county commission on Monday.
He said county officials are creating “curtailment plans” they hope to implement sooner than later.
Bohn said the plans include closing county offices to walk-in visits through April 10. County commission meetings and advisory group meetings will also not physically meet until April 10. The county commission will convene by phone.
County staff will continue to work and be available by appointment.
The sheriff’s office is temporary suspending some services to protect people from the coronavirus.
Fingerprinting services will be limited to medical professionals and educators in the county who need the service for professional licensure.
New concealed handgun license applications, which require fingerprinting, will be suspended until further notice.
Events and tours at the animal shelter are canceled and the shelter will be limited to five people at a time. Dog introductions will occur at the outdoor play area.
Deputies may take precautions while contacting people, depending on the circumstances, including distancing and the use of personal protective equipment.
People may ask deputies to take initial reports over the phone instead of in person.
The jail is also taking steps to screen new inmates.
“This is a rapidly evolving and changing situation and one which we will all be required to adapt to,” Interim Sheriff Matt Phillips said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to take reasonable precautions and to support your friends, neighbors and family through this event.”
