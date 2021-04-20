Astoria on Tuesday reported that a city employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case at the city.
The city said the employee was present at public works operations, and others who may have had close contact are being notified.
"This announcement does not make any changes to operations in city parks or library buildings and facilities which are currently open and operating under a limited capacity," the city said in a statement. "Other City of Astoria buildings remain closed to the public, except by appointment, or to attend a City Council, board, or commission meeting."