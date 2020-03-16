The Clatsop County Historical Society will close museums, including the iconic Flavel House Museum in Astoria, in response to the coronavirus.
The historical society also oversees the Oregon Film Museum, the Heritage Museum and the Uppertown Firefighters Museum.
The announcement Monday follows decisions by other local institutions, including the Columbia River Maritime Museum and the Liberty Theatre, to close as a precaution.
"Although it is not required at this time, the (historical society) is following health professionals’ advice to act with an abundance of caution and temporarily closing our doors to the public," the historical society said in a statement.
The historical society has also canceled or postponed all public programs and school tours for March.
Astor Street Opry Company also announced on Monday that it has canceled performances of "The Real Lewis and Clark Story."
