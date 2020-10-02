Gov. Kate Brown on Friday placed Clatsop County on the state's coronavirus watch list and promised more support and resources to help contain the community spread of the disease.
The designation was announced after a surge of virus cases since Labor Day and a workplace outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton that was the county's largest during the pandemic.
The governor said Clatsop and Benton counties would join Malheur County on the watch list.
“With increased sporadic COVID-19 cases in these counties, the Oregon Health Authority is reaching out to provide additional support and resources to help county officials reduce community spread," Brown said in a statement. "These additions to the watch list are a reminder that COVID-19 is still very much with us, and that we must not let down our guard.
"I urge all Oregonians to continue practicing the measures that health experts recommend for reducing the spread of this disease — wear a face covering, watch your physical distance and wash your hands often."
The criteria for the watch list includes a sporadic case rate of 50 or more per 100,000 people over two weeks and five or more sporadic cases in two weeks. The state defines sporadic cases as ones that cannot be traced to a source, indicating community spread.
Counties stay on the watch list for at least three weeks while case levels are monitored.
"Together, all of us play a part in helping keep our friends, families and neighbors safe and healthy," Brown said. "With cold and flu season approaching, it's also a great time to get your flu shot, to help make sure our front-line health care workers have the bed capacity and resources they need to continue treating COVID-19 patients.”
Clatsop County is in phase two of Brown's reopening plan from state virus restrictions. Some county and city leaders fear a rising virus case count could threaten that status, leading to another round of restrictions that would be a blow to the economy.
"Inclusion on the watch list does not indicate a county is being moved back a phase in reopening," the county said in a statement. "We are cautiously optimistic that our numbers in the next monitoring period will trend in the right direction.
"The county has shared the watch list information with local chambers of commerce in anticipation of questions and concerns from businesses."
The county passed the 100-case milestone in the pandemic in early September, but the local count jumped to 235 cases as of Friday. Few of the cases since March involved hospitalization, according to the county, and no deaths have been reported.
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, has attributed the surge to the Labor Day holiday and what he described as "COVID fatigue."
Pacific Seafood has said 95 workers at the Warrenton plant tested positive for the virus, and the county has reported several other cases linked to the workplace outbreak.
After U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said she was concerned about transparency over the outbreak, the Oregon Health Authority and Pacific Seafood agreed to hold a virtual town hall meeting on Friday evening to provide information and take questions.
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer said the announcement that the county is on the watch list does not come as a surprise.
"Warrentonians deserve an explanation of how to avoid a phase rollback, and what will the state do (since they have taken jurisdiction out of the local authorities) to address the underlying problem at (Pacific Seafood) to ensure one business doesn't cause the entire county to suffer, and to ensure the situation is contained," the mayor said in a text message.
Balensifer said he has enjoyed working with Oregon Parks and Recreation, Business Oregon, the Oregon State Police and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife during the pandemic.
"They are not afraid to engage or explain matters to me," he said. "OHA — is a black hole. You don't work with them, you are forced to take their word and stay out of their way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.