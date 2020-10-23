Gov. Kate Brown on Friday removed Clatsop County from the state’s coronavirus watch list.
The state placed the county on the watch list on Oct. 2 and promised more support to help contain the spread of the virus after a surge in cases following the Labor Day holiday and an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton.
The outbreak at Pacific Seafood in September was the county’s largest during the pandemic.
But the county has not seen a significant increase in new virus cases in October.
Brown also removed Benton County from the watch list on Friday.
The moves, however, were overshadowed by the governor's announcement that Multnomah County — the state's largest by population — will join Lane, Malheur and Umatilla counties on the list.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 550 new virus cases statewide on Friday, the state's highest daily case count during the pandemic. Across the nation, the 82,000 new cases reported on Friday was also a daily record, according to the New York Times.
"With cold and flu season upon us — as well as the holidays — I am urging all Oregonians to continue following the advice and guidance of our medical experts," Brown said in a statement. "This means continually practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings, washing your hands often and staying home when sick.
"Unfortunately, this also means limiting travel and family and social get-togethers."
