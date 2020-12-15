U.S. Coast Guard personnel in Astoria have been quarantined for the coronavirus.
The personnel have either tested positive for the virus or are suspected to have the infection.
A spokesman for the Coast Guard would not say how many are quarantined. The spokesman said the personnel are on a two-week quarantine and need doctor approval to return to work. They could return sooner if they get a negative test result.
The Coast Guard, the spokesman said, is following virus guidance from the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
