Clatsop Community College disclosed Tuesday that an individual connected to the college tested positive for the coronavirus.
Julie Kovatch, a college spokeswoman, said that because the person did not come on campus while contagious, the Clatsop County Public Health Department did not contact them about the case.
"However, the person did contact the school and self-identified so we would be aware in case we needed to make accommodations for the person," Kovatch said in an email. "This is not a confirmation of a case on campus as far as the county is concerned but the college felt the need to let the college community know that we have a person that was affected by the pandemic and to reinforce the need to wear face coverings and follow the guidelines we are establishing for on-campus activities."
