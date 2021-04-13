Clatsop Community College has closed to the public and moved to remote learning after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
The employees came into contact “with numerous people in various spaces at the campus,” Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, told the college board at the beginning of a meeting Tuesday night.
Classes will be conducted remotely for at least the next seven days, through April 20. In addition to the two cases, the college had three people who were showing symptoms but still awaiting test results, according to an update on the college’s website.
The college was in the process of notifying others who may have come into contact with the two employees and coordinating with the Clatsop County Public Health Department.
“The college is still open, but we won’t have any individuals on campus,” Breitmeyer said.
The college facilities crew will wait several days “to allow things to settle” and then conduct a deep cleaning, he added. Only essential personnel will be allowed on campus and buildings will be locked.
At the end of the seven days, “the college will reevaluate our campus’s COVID risk level to determine if it is prudent to resume on-campus class and activities,” states an announcement on the college’s website.
“We urge every member of our community to continue to strict adherence to basic health and cleaning habits to help prevent contracting and spreading illnesses,” the announcement continued. “We must not relax our prevention habits yet as we are still trying to decrease the number of cases in our area and keep the risk low for those who have not yet been able to get vaccinated.”
The college has reported nine coronavirus cases since last spring.