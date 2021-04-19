Clatsop Community College will resume in-person classes and services on Wednesday.
The college moved to remote learning last week after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We urge every member of our community to continue vigilant adherence to social distancing and good hygiene habits to allow CCC to serve our students to the best of our ability," the college said in a statement on Monday. "We must not relax our prevention measures yet as we are still trying to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in our area and keep the risk low for those who have not yet been able to get vaccinated.
"We greatly appreciate our community’s continued care for each other, and your willingness to navigate the many disruptions to protect the health and safety of our college community."