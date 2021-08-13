Columbia Memorial Hospital will cancel elective surgeries to free up beds for coronavirus patients as virus cases and hospitalizations rise across Oregon.
The 25-bed Astoria hospital had eight virus cases in house as of Friday morning and was not experiencing an immediate shortage, but made the decision in anticipation of a surge in the coming days, according Nancee Long, the hospital’s director of communications.
“We’ve seen teenagers here. This is no longer just a concern for the elderly or the immune-deficient,” she said.
Oregon Health & Science University has estimated Oregon will be short by as many as 500 hospital beds and the state will have about 1,100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 by early September.
Oregon broke pandemic records for hospitalizations this week as the delta variant drove virus case counts higher. As of Friday, 733 people were hospitalized and 185 people were in intensive care beds. Gov. Kate Brown said she would deploy up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard personnel later this month to help at hospitals across the state.
Clatsop County stopped providing updates on local hospitalizations when new virus cases are reported. The county’s COVID-19 Public Information Hub has posted a weekly total. From July 31 to Aug. 6, there were 10 local hospitalizations — eight who were unvaccinated and two who were vaccinated. From Aug. 7 to Friday, there were 14 — 13 who were unvaccinated and one who was partially vaccinated.
As of Friday, 22,769 people in the county — 57.7% — were fully vaccinated. The county has set a goal of vaccinating 27,533 people — 70% — to try to reach herd immunity against the virus.
“Maintaining open inpatient beds for emergencies, as well as COVID-19 patients, requires that all elective procedures be delayed at this time,” Erik Thorsen, Columbia Memorial’s CEO, said in a statement.
The hospital has created a panel of administrators and surgeons to determine which scheduled surgeries are necessary and which can be rescheduled.
Hospital officials urge people who test positive for the virus to only seek care at the emergency room if they are experiencing severe symptoms. For those only mildly ill or asymptomatic, they should quarantine at home.
They also urge people not to go to the emergency room or urgent care to be tested, rather to contact the county Public Health Department. Starting Wednesday, the county will provide testing by appointment only.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of vaccination and masking,” Dr. Chris Strear, Columbia Memorial’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “The most serious COVID cases we are treating are those who are unvaccinated.”
Brown had ordered hospitals early in pandemic to stop nonemergency procedures to conserve medical supplies for virus patients. Columbia Memorial also pulled back on elective surgeries in November during a wave of virus cases across the state.
Since the pandemic began, Clatsop County recorded 1,475 virus cases and 11 deaths. The Oregon Health Authority recorded 42 new virus cases in the county on Friday and 35 new cases on Thursday.