Columbia Memorial Hospital will pull back on elective surgeries to preserve hospital beds for potential coronavirus patients.
The Astoria hospital’s decision comes after similar precautions by hospitals in the Portland metro area in response to a wave of virus cases across Oregon.
“Maintaining open inpatient beds for emergencies as well as COVID-19 patients requires our physicians to consider delaying elective procedures until inpatient beds are more widely available,” Erik Thorsen, the CEO of Columbia Memorial, said in a statement Friday. “We continue to be fortunate that local area hospitals have not experienced a surge of COVID-19 patients but would be remiss if we did not adequately plan for an increase in cases.”
The hospital said it would “do our best to give our patients as much notice as possible before canceling a scheduled surgery.”
Nancee Long, a Columbia Memorial spokeswoman, said providers will go through every scheduled surgery that may require an inpatient stay and discuss the patient and whether the case is emergent or can be scheduled for a later date.
She said no patient at the moment is hospitalized because of the virus.
Providence will also take a look at moving some elective inpatient surgeries.
The hospital system, which includes Providence Seaside Hospital, said cases at some larger facilities might need to be moved to different days or time periods that are traditionally less busy. Some hospitals may not see any changes.
In March, Gov. Kate Brown ordered hospitals and other health care providers to halt nonemergency procedures to conserve medical supplies for the pandemic. Soon after, Columbia Memorial announced temporary layoffs.
Earlier this week, Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and Kaiser Permanente Northwest announced delays in elective surgeries to free up resources to battle the virus.
Dr. Renee Edwards, the chief medical officer at Oregon Health & Science University, said during a press conference Friday that the hospital’s four intensive care units are all operating at greater than 90% capacity.
“It’s imperative that we reduce the number of Oregonians falling ill with COVID-19 so that we can have sufficient beds, staffing resources and supplies to care for everyone who needs us,” Edwards said.
“OHSU is not alone in this struggle. Every intensive care unit in the Portland metro area is either full or nearly full ... and the demand for additional staffing currently outweighs the supply. Hospitals and health systems statewide are seeing equal or greater number of patients sick with COVID-19 and facing similar capacity and workforce challenges.”
During the press conference Friday, the governor said the situation with statewide hospital capacity is becoming increasingly grim.
“The dreaded winter surge is here,” Brown said. “Infection records are being set in states across the entire country. This means we cannot look to other states to share their staffing and hospital beds because they, too, are experiencing the surge. Whether we like it or not, we’re about to face what might be the roughest days of the pandemic.”
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s health officer, said virus hospitalizations have increased nearly 50% in the past week and over 100% in the past month.
He said that as of Thursday afternoon, there were only 15 staffed ICU beds available to accept new patients in the Portland metro area, the lowest level Oregon has seen during the pandemic.
Clatsop County has reported 301 virus cases since March, but few have involved hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.
The county has officially reported one hospitalization — a man in his 60s living in the northern part of the county.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said the man was briefly hospitalized locally before he was moved to another hospital outside of the county.
Over the past few days, the county has reported eight new virus cases.
On Friday, the county reported five new cases. The cases include two women and a man in their 30s living in the southern part of the county. The others live in the northern part of the county and include a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 70s.
On Thursday, the county reported three new cases. The cases include a man in his 20s living in the southern part of the county and a man and a woman in their 60s living in the northern part of the county.
The Oregon Health Authority tracked 7,867 test results in Clatsop County, including 295 of the positive cases.
