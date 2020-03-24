breaking top story

Columbia Memorial Hospital will temporarily reduce staff after virus cutbacks

Layoff involves 90 employees

  • 0

Columbia Memorial Hospital, directed to scale back care to concentrate on the coronavirus, on Tuesday announced a temporary layoff of 90 employees.

Gov. Kate Brown ordered hospitals and other health care providers in Oregon last week to stop nonemergency procedures to preserve surgical masks and other medical supplies for use in responding to the virus. Hospital administrators also said they reduced nonessential and elective services to keep patients and caregivers safe.

Emergency room
Buy Now

Columbia Memorial Hospital announced temporary layoffs amid virus restrictions.

Columbia Memorial said the layoffs involve support staff and other employees who do not directly work in patient care. The employees, the hospital said, will receive three weeks of pay and benefits.

The hospital has about 740 employees, so the layoff represents about 12% of the workforce.

Erik Thorsen, Columbia Memorial's CEO, said in a statement that "these employees can rest assured they will be called back when this pandemic is over.”

Columbia Memorial explained that the hospital has to protect the staff that would need to care for patients with the virus. Temporarily reducing the number of employees, the hospital said, could help prevent caregivers from getting sick. 

The 25-bed hospital in Astoria has plans to expand operations if necessary to respond to local cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Clatsop County had one reported case.

“Our top priority is to keep our employees, patients and community safe during this pandemic,” Thorsen said.

In a message to hospital staff on Tuesday afternoon, Thorsen praised their sacrifices over the past few weeks and said he was "keenly aware of my responsibility to maintain a viable organization whose goal is to keep our community healthy.

"The business model we were working from last month is no longer appropriate, and we are forced to make some incredibly difficult choices."

Columbia Memorial is a Level IV trauma and critical access hospital and one of the North Coast's largest employers.

In his message to staff, Thorsen said the hospital has been required to "close virtually all nonessential and elective services, including routine clinic visits, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cardiac rehab, screening mammograms and many others.

"Some of these decisions were ordered by Gov. Brown, and others were made to keep patients and caregivers safe and preserve critical personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies."

Over the past five years, The Astorian reported in January, the hospital’s operating margin nearly doubled from 5.7% to 11%, the highest among rural or nonprofit medical facilities in Oregon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News