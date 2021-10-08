Columbia Memorial Hospital announced that most of its staff would get a coronavirus vaccine by the state’s deadline this month.
The Astoria hospital said 94% of its 725 employees would be fully vaccinated by the Oct. 18 deadline. More than 40 employees qualified for medical or religious exemptions, according to the hospital, while 11 will leave because they either refused to get vaccinated or had their exemption requests denied.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the vaccination mandate for health care workers, teachers and other school staff in August. At that point, a quarter of the staff at Columbia Memorial were unvaccinated, said Nancee Long, the hospital’s director of communications.
“In our opinion, the mandate was helpful in kind of pressing people into that,” Long said. “We feel very strongly that if you work in health care you should be covered, and you should be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.”
Administrators at Providence Seaside Hospital have said most of their staff will also be vaccinated by the deadline. About 15% of caregivers at Providence Seaside were unvaccinated as of Sept. 29, according to Jason Plamondon, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.
Columbia Memorial and Providence Seaside are among the largest employers in the region. Some health care leaders in Oregon have warned that the vaccine mandate could contribute to a labor shortage and place hospitals under more stress during a critical time.
The vaccine mandate did not significantly contribute to the staffing shortage at Columbia Memorial, Long said. She added that some job candidates have declined due to a lack of housing options and there has been industrywide burnout during the pandemic.
The hospital had 115 job postings listed on their website on Friday, which Long said is not typical.
“We have some exceptional caregivers here who are stepping up to the task, but we are definitely giving incentives for people that are working extra shifts,” Long said. “We’re still providing the same level of care. They’re just really working hard.”
Erik Thorsen, Columbia Memorial’s CEO, said in a statement that services will continue as usual and the vaccine mandate “will not impose any significant hardship on our ability to care for the community.”
The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, reported nine new virus cases for Clatsop County on Friday and 10 new virus cases on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,363 virus cases and 27 deaths as of Friday.