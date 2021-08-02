COVID-19 vaccination rates drop significantly outside of the Portland metro area, according to results of an Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey.
The online survey of residents showed the three counties making up the Portland metro area had a 77% vaccination rate. Among people living outside the metro area and the Willamette Valley, 42% of those surveyed said they had not received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The survey results mirror those from December that gauged how likely someone would be to get vaccinated.
The results were released as Gov. Kate Brown announced the state would follow the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indoor masking guidelines after a surge of new virus cases statewide.
Over the past few days, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 2,056 new virus cases statewide, including 39 in Clatsop County.
People who identified as socially conservative were four times as likely to say they would not receive a vaccine than those who said they were liberal. Nearly all those surveyed who said they were college educated reported having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“In Oregon, as in most other states, vaccination has become a politically polarized issue,” said Amaury Vogel, the associate executive director of the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. “Political ideology, when it comes to social issues, is a strong predictor of whether or not a person has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.”
The reasons for vaccine hesitancy have ranged from doubts about the severity of the virus, questions about how quickly the vaccines were approved, concerns about side effects and fears linked to conspiracy theories and misinformation.
“Oregonians who remain unvaccinated share the same reasons as being the most influential in their decision not to get vaccinated: Long- and short-term side effects and the concerns that the vaccine was developed too quickly,” Vogel said.
Public health experts say the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use against COVID-19 are safe and effective, particularly at preventing severe illness and death. Experts say some side effects occur after vaccination and typically last a few days, while severe side effects are rare.
The survey found that 67% of respondents statewide had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a rate similar to what the Oregon Health Authority was reporting at the time.
In Clatsop County, according to the Public Health Department, more than 55% of the population has been vaccinated against the virus.
The survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center was conducted July 9 to July 14 among 1,464 residents. The margin of error ranged from 1.6 percentage points to 2.6 percentage points, depending on the response category for any given question.