A construction worker at Astoria High School tested positive for the coronavirus.
In an email to school district staff and families sent Thursday, Superintendent Craig Hoppes said the district is working with general contractor Skanska to investigate the situation.
But, he wrote, “at this time we do not believe this positive case affects any Astoria School District students or staff.”
The worker had not had any contact with students or staff.
In December, two subcontractors for Skanska at the construction site also tested positive for the virus. The company was tied to six coronavirus cases at the Astoria Middle School construction site in September.