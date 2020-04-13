You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Coronavirus concerns play out in fisheries

Low returns also an issue

  • 0

Fishermen are looking at a reduced ocean salmon season this spring because of low salmon returns. But the industry is also hoping to buy time for seafood markets that are reeling from the impact of the coronavirus.

The industry has had to shift how it does business and many are still adapting as local restrictions due to the pandemic shutter usual seafood outlets.

Salmon

The coronavirus is having an impact on fisheries.

The markets are slow now, but they may reinvent themselves, said Michael Burner, the deputy director of the Pacific Fishery Management Council. “There is still a demand for seafood,” he said.

The council recently adopted ocean salmon season recommendations for commercial and recreational fishermen for most of the Pacific coast, which include “some very restrictive seasons," according to Phil Anderson, the council's chairman.

“Uncertainties associated with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on markets, angler effort and critical catch sampling, coupled with low Chinook and coho forecasts, made structuring the fisheries even more challenging this year,” he said in a statement.

Rather than have commercial fishermen use up allowed impacts to protected fish this spring, industry stakeholders asked the council to consider restricting fishing opportunities now when the pandemic has shut down many aspects of the economy and save those impacts for fishing in later months — like putting aside savings into a bank account, Burner said.

Commercial ocean salmon fisheries north of Cape Falcon, an area that includes the North Coast, will operate under reduced seasons in the spring for Chinook and summer for Chinook and coho. Fishermen have access to 27,640 Chinook, slightly up from last year, and a coho quota of only 2,000 — compared to last year’s 30,400.

There is the possibility some federally-managed salmon fisheries may close this year if there are public health concerns because of the coronavirus, or if information — like landings — that fishery managers need to administer a fishery is unavailable.

Stakeholders are still trying to understand how a federal aid package that includes some money for fisheries will help, and where. Meanwhile, the virus continues to have an impact on fisheries that were already in motion.

In mid-January, live buyers in the West Coast Dungeness crab fishery basically lost their export market to China, which had begun to report cases of the coronavirus in December, said Tim Novotny, a spokesman for the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. 

Crabbers on small and medium-sized boats faced bad weather that kept most of them off the water during the season’s typical peak.

“By the time they finally started to get out, the market was already starting to feel the impact of not being able to unload a lot of live crab to China,” Novotny said.

The result: crab started to back up at processors.

“All of the sudden you’ve got this influx of crab that usually goes somewhere that’s not now,” Novotny said.

Restaurants and casinos — also significant buyers of crab — started to close their doors. Some processors stopped buying crab.

There has been a slight uptick in April, however, as businesses adjust and figure out different ways to deliver seafood to consumers.

“It’s nowhere near making up for how bad the season has been,” Novotny said. But it’s something “after weeks and weeks and weeks of kicking the can down the road, wondering where their money is going to come from.”

Tags

Katie Frankowicz is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or kfrankowicz@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News