Coronavirus highlights rural broadband gap

When Gov. Kate Brown ordered public schools in Oregon to close to help contain the coronavirus, teachers at the Knappa School District surveyed families to gauge how many students had adequate internet access to continue class virtually from home.
The school district found that more than half did not have good connectivity. A portion said they did not have Wi-Fi and relied on cellphone data to access the internet from home, Superintendent Paulette Johnson said.
After exploring options, the school district decided to send about 150 Chromebooks home with students to use. The district is also encouraging students and families to park in the Knappa High School lot, so students can connect to the school’s Wi-Fi.
The coronavirus crisis has highlighted that high-speed internet access is essential infrastructure and the lack of access disproportionately affects rural parts of the state.
“We’re not alone. We’re definitely not Portland and we’re definitely not Hillsboro,” Johnson said. “We are a small area and we are impacted.”
State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell said there are significant issues around increasing broadband access. She said a barrier in rural neighborhoods like Knappa is the “last mile” of fiber, which refers to branching fiber lines to bring high-speed connection into outlying areas.
Mitchell, D-Astoria, supported legislation during the past two sessions that would have created a broadband fund to help finance expansion by adding a small fee for cellphones. The legislation did not advance to final votes.
“Those bills were essentially a way of creating state funding that can then go in towards basically help lay that last mile, which is a problem in a lot of communities, is that you’ll have internet access in kind of the larger area because that’s where it financially makes sense for companies to invest, but not necessarily in places like say, Knappa, because there aren’t a whole lot of people out there,” Mitchell said. “So there’s no financial incentive for a company to go out and do that and maintain those lines.”
There are also topographic challenges.
Mitchell held a meeting in March to discuss the issue with Clatsop and Tillamook county commissioners, along with others who have shown interest in addressing the problem. “My office is really trying to be a conduit for these conversations to start happening because this is such an issue out here,” she said.
Mitchell said after the initial conversation, her office was able to connect a few people in both Tillamook and Clatsop counties with resources to try to help find workarounds, including a Knappa man, Stephen Shumaker.
Shumaker works from home as an information technology professional and teaches high school students at Clatsop Community College through the Upward Bound program.
He is working with Althea, an internet service provider startup based in Clatskanie, to improve internet access in Knappa and Svensen.
Instead of putting up a large tower and laying fiber, Althea sets up a hub antenna that is tapped into a fiber line that beams to multiple antennas placed at homes, farms and businesses. Those antennas then beam onto other antennas, creating an extended network.
“Basically, it’s kind of like buying it at wholesale rates. So we’ll buy one connection off this fiber line in Knappa and probably a second one in Svensen and then everybody who joins those networks, we all share that one connection,” Shumaker said.
He said internet speed will be much faster and service will be cheaper for the vast majority of users.
In Clatskanie, the founders of Althea set up a legal cooperative. People pay a $10 per month membership fee and then pay for what they use. The Clatskanie Co-op has about 95 members who pay an average of $30 to $40 per month, said Deborah Simpier, the chief executive officer of Althea.
Simpier said the structure may look a little bit different in Knappa and Westport because it depends on how people want to set it up.
The company also has pilot networks in Tacoma, Washington, Denver, Colorado, and even Nigeria and Ghana.
Simpier said the solution can be attractive to governments in rural areas.
“If you have to tear up a street or if you have to put some fiber or something on a pole then that can be a long process, it can be expensive, there’s a lot of permitting — it’s a lot of friction and a lot of money,” she said. “So this sort of eliminates all of that by communities kind of building it up together.”
Simpier believes the coronavirus will permanently change the way people work and live, and that these types of solutions are timely. She believes there has not been enough focus on long-term sustainability in federal funding and grant money for rural broadband.
Kathleen Sullivan, the chairwoman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, who represents Knappa, wonders how increasing reliable broadband connection can help diversify the economy. She said broadband is a priority the county plans to address in a new strategic plan.
“What’s become so obvious during this COVID-19 outbreak is the digital divide and the inequities that come with that,” she said. “And that’s a real problem.”
