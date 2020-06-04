Clatsop County was approved Thursday to begin phase two of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening framework from coronavirus restrictions.
The county began phase one on May 15, which allowed a partial reopening of salons, gyms, restaurants and other retail businesses, as well as gatherings of up to 25 people.
Beginning Saturday, gatherings can increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, and lodging, churches, museums, sports facilities and other recreational businesses can open while following precautionary measures.
"Today, most of us live in communities where people are venturing out a bit. We do so cautiously looking out for our friends, our family and our neighbors," Brown said at a press conference Wednesday outlining the conditions of phase two.
"I know it's very frustrating that reopening has to move slowly. I know our economy has taken an extraordinary blow. But let me be clear, this cautious approach is saving lives all across the entire state of Oregon."
Each phase lasts at least three weeks and approval to move forward depends on benchmarks like testing, timely tracing of new cases and no significant increase in cases.
Clatsop County has reported 46 positive cases of the coronavirus since March 23. All but one have since recovered, according to the county.
After the first six reported cases, the county went several weeks without a new case. However, cases spiked after outbreaks at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria and Pacific Seafood in Warrenton. Earlier this week, the county disclosed that 38 of the 46 cases were directly tied to the outbreaks at seafood processors.
In response to questions from The Astorian, the county disclosed on Thursday that the local cases include 19 workers at Bornstein Seafoods and four contacts of the workers. Eleven workers at Pacific Seafood and four contacts of the workers also tested positive for the virus.
Eighty-four percent of the workers that tested positive are Hispanic, according to the county.
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, sent a letter to the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday calling for mandatory testing for essential workers and more frequent Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspections.
He also asked the state to consider allowing the contacts of confirmed cases to self-quarantine for 14 days and be eligible for unemployment.
"I am very proud of our county staff and all the hard work they did to prepare us to move into phase two, so I want to thank them," Kathleen Sullivan, the chairwoman of the county Board of Commissioners, said in an email.
"I also want to thank the cities and all of our community partners who have been working alongside the county throughout this pandemic, as we build a path for the new normal."
Under phase two, businesses are no longer required to give employees the option of working from home and restaurants and bars can stay open until midnight.
Hotels and campgrounds can open at 60% occupancy and smaller vacation rentals can open at 100% occupancy. Cannon Beach and Seaside reopened lodging to full capacity in late May after splitting from the rest of the county on a plan for a unified approach.
"It is important to continue following all health and safety guidelines set by the Oregon Health Authority and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), like keeping physical distance, wearing masks and washing hands," Sullivan said. "We need to continue being good neighbors and staying safe."
