The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners has called for an equitable distribution of vaccines to combat the coronavirus.
Commissioner Mark Kujala, the board's chairman, said the letter to the Oregon Health Authority on Friday was written in response to the county's allocation of vaccines.
"We learned that an additional 17,000 doses this week were diverted to the Portland metro area and could surmise that is where our doses for rural counties went," Kujala said in a text message Saturday.
In the letter to the health authority, the board acknowledges the scarcity of vaccines, but said it "wants to avoid confounding the issue of scarcity with the perception of unequal distribution and access."
The board argued that the Portland metro area should not be prioritized over counties still actively trying to vaccinate priority groups.
Kujala said the board recognizes Clatsop County only makes up about 1% of the state's population, but that should have translated to 400 or more doses each week based on what the state has received from the federal government. He said the number of doses has varied significantly.
"This isn't easy for anyone, and the scarcity of vaccine doses creates universal tension," he said. "But there needs to be transparency and consistency from OHA in order to insure future success."
State Rep. Suzanne Weber called the doses for Clatsop County unacceptable.
"We deserve answers," the Tillamook Republican said in a Facebook post Friday. "I call on the state Vaccine Advisory Committee to cease holding their meetings in secret and ensure rural Northwest Oregon has an explanation for their choices."
The gap between vaccine eligibility and availability will make for a chaotic start to age-based inoculations, the state warned.
Beginning Monday, residents 80 and older are eligible to receive their first dose of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
People over 80 have accounted for just over half of the more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon.
But Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said demand vastly outstrips current supply.
Allen told a state House panel that there are an estimated 168,000 people 80 and older in Oregon, which is receiving about 40,000 first-shot doses of the vaccine per week. This includes doses for those in earlier priority groups who haven't been inoculated yet. The required second doses are in a separate count.
It all translates to a building wave of frustration and disappointment among those who have waited for their time in line for the vaccine.
“If you watched the senior category roll out everywhere else in the country, it was really chaotic — it’s going be chaotic here too,” Allen said.
The age limit will drop five years every week until those 65 and older can receive shots March 1. But with 800,000 people in Oregon over the age of 65, eligibility will overwhelm availability well into spring.