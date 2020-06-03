Disturbed by what he described as Clatsop County’s inability to protect workers at seafood processing plants from the coronavirus, Michael McNickle, the public health director, sent a letter to the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday calling for mandatory testing for essential workers and more frequent state inspections.
Testing for the virus, McNickle said, should be on a continuous basis and paid for by businesses. He said the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration should conduct more inspections of food processing operations to “assure worker safety is the highest priority.”
The state, he said, should also allow the contacts of confirmed cases to self-quarantine for 14 days and be eligible for unemployment.
McNickle said 38 of the county’s 46 coronavirus cases can be directly linked to outbreaks at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria and Pacific Seafood in Warrenton.
He said 84% of the workers that tested positive are Hispanic.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected our Latinx community; especially those working in jobs labeled ‘essential worker,’” McNickle said in his letter to the health authority asking to partner with the state.
“It is counter to public health best practices and common decency to allow a vulnerable minority population to work in an environment that increases the chances of acquiring a potentially lethal disease,” he wrote. “Clatsop County desires balanced protections for the most vulnerable while supporting the operational needs of essential businesses.”
County leaders discussed the letter during a work session of the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
“So some of those may be more doable than others, but we think that they’re worth raising,” County Manager Don Bohn told commissioners.
Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority, said in an email Tuesday that Clatsop County’s request and recommendations are being reviewed and that the health authority expects to respond later this week.
“People who work in Oregon food production and processing facilities are crucial in helping keep the nation’s food supply chain functional during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
“However, their work environment can put them at higher risk of infection from a communicable disease like COVID-19, and we know a number of Oregon worksites similar to that mentioned in Clatsop County’s June 2 letter to OHA Director Patrick Allen have been hit hard by this virus.
“OHA also recognizes that many of the people who work at these facilities and in other sectors of the state’s agriculture industry identify as Hispanic/Latinx, and that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people in these communities. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of these essential workers and their families.”
Shifting direction on public disclosure, the Oregon Health Authority announced last week that it would disclose past and future coronavirus outbreaks of five or more at workplaces.
McNickle’s letter comes weeks after he publicly expressed confidence in the safety precautions seafood processors were taking after the outbreaks.
McNickle told county commissioners during a May work session that the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council raised safety concerns with him before filing a complaint against Bornstein Seafoods with OSHA in April.
He said he referred the Hispanic council to OSHA. He also said the Public Health Department did a walk-through of the seafood processor and found the company was following the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. He suggested workers were not social distancing outside of work.
The Latino Network, meanwhile, released a statement Tuesday calling for more collaboration between public, private and community-based organizations in Oregon to make “true, impactful investments in public health.”
“Our community has been hurting long before COVID-19,” Ricardo Lujan-Valerio, the advocacy director at Latino Network, said in a statement.
“What this pandemic has done is uncover our pain. We owe it to our community of migrant farmworkers to demand accountability from state and local authorities, as well as the employers whose carelessness has transcended any efforts to prioritize basic human rights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.