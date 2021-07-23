County continues vaccine task force updates The Astorian Jul 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After announcing that the July 16 vaccine task force update would be the last, Clatsop County has chosen to continue weekly updates on vaccinations against the coronavirus."After more discussion we’ve decided to continue the update for the time being," a county spokesman said in an email on Friday.The county set a goal of having 70% of the population — 27,533 people — vaccinated to try to achieve herd immunity against the virus. As of Friday, 55.6% — 21,949 people — had been fully vaccinated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Update Task Force Immunology Medicine County Vaccine Spokesman Clatsop County Immunity Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App