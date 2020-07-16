Clatsop County reported three new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
A man in his 20s living in the northern part of the county tested positive for the virus. He was reportedly hospitalized for an unrelated condition.
Another man in his 60s living in the northern part of the county also tested positive for the virus and was convalescing at home. A male between the ages of 10 and 18 years old also tested positive for the virus and was convalescing at home.
The county has recorded 59 cases since March 23. Forty-eight have recovered, according to the county, and the others are convalescing at home.
Due to an increased demand for testing, the county said drive-thru testing at the county's household hazardous waste facility two days a week is being limited, in most cases, to people showing symptoms or people who are contacts of positive cases.
