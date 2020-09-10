Clatsop County has disclosed that a worker at the Pacific Seafood plant in Warrenton tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man in his 40s living in the northern part of the county was one of three cases reported by the county Public Health Department on Wednesday afternoon.
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said the case was tied to Pacific Seafood during a Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday evening.
He told commissioners the county has had a "difficult run" working with Pacific Seafood. He said the Oregon Health Authority will handle the new case.
The health authority took over contact tracing and other steps after a worker at Pacific Seafood tested positive for the virus in late June.
County leaders described it at the time as a joint decision, but it came after several days of tension between the county, the health authority and the seafood processor over how to respond to the case.
The county and Pacific Seafood also had disagreements in May during an outbreak at the Warrenton plant that was tied to 15 cases — 11 workers and four contacts.
The Astorian has reported that the disagreements stemmed from whether asymptomatic workers who may have had contact with the positive cases needed to quarantine or could continue to work.
Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority, declined to confirm or provide any information about the latest Pacific Seafood case, citing confidentiality reasons.
John King, the general manager of Pacific Seafood in Warrenton, said there is no active workplace outbreak at the plant.
"We trust that OHA and the local public health agencies are taking appropriate action to ensure the safety of our team members and community," King said in a statement, referencing the county's Wednesday disclosure of three new community cases.
The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, reported Thursday that an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Coos County was tied to five cases.
An outbreak at the company's Newport plants in June was tied to 187 cases, according to the state, and an outbreak at the Clackamas plant in July and August was tied to 14 cases.
