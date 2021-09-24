County expands virus testing after getting more supplies The Astorian Sep 24, 2021 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People who have been in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure for a week can now schedule a virus test from the Clatsop County Public Health Department.A negative result will allow them to return to activities such as work or school.The county has been focusing testing supplies on people showing symptoms. The new option is made possible by an increase in supplies from the state.Testing is available at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus County Medicine Supply Test Testing Increase Training Center Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App