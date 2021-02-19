Clatsop County is expecting to see an increase in its allocation of coronavirus vaccines from the state.
The county’s vaccine task force said the county should receive 1,000 first doses every week for the next four weeks.
Seven hundred doses will be distributed to the county Public Health Department each week, and the other 300 will be distributed evenly among pharmacies at Safeway in Astoria and Seaside and Costco in Warrenton.
The pharmacies will follow the state’s phased priority vaccination plan and function separately from the task force.
The pharmacies expect to begin administering the doses next week by appointment. Visit the pharmacies’ websites to check eligibility requirements and to register.
The vaccine task force is holding vaccination events weekly. The county is still restricting vaccinations to people 80 years old and older until supplies allow them to open registration to people 75 and older.
The county is also completing the vaccination of teachers and other school personnel, as well as those receiving second doses.
A vaccination event scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to weather-related disruptions in vaccine delivery. People who were scheduled for the event are being contacted to reschedule.
The county continues to encourage people to fill out an online planning survey. The information will be used to send updates and notify people when they are eligible to register for vaccination.
As of Friday, 6,091 doses have been administered in the county, including 3,934 first doses and 2,157 second doses.