The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday night to extend the county's coronavirus emergency declaration through at least Sept. 4.
The county's extension coincides with Gov. Kate Brown's emergency orders.
The main purpose of the local emergency declaration is to give the board flexibility to declare other emergency orders. It also makes the county eligible for reimbursements for virus-related expenditures.
