With coronavirus infection rates rising rapidly in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that state restrictions on social gatherings and businesses would continue after a two-week freeze expires next week.
The governor outlined a new, data-driven framework to assess risk and help contain the spread of the virus through the winter.
"Until our COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, health and safety precautions will remain in place so that our schools, our businesses and our communities can reopen and stay open," Brown said.
At least 21 counties, including Multnomah, the state's largest by population, are at extreme risk, Brown said, and would see government restrictions similar to the freeze continue through most of December.
Clatsop County was one of six designated as high risk.
In high-risk counties, indoor social gatherings would continue to be limited to six people from two households. Outdoor gatherings could have eight people.
Indoor dining at restaurants and bars would be allowed, but at 25% of capacity — or up to 50 people — with an 11 p.m. closing time. Outdoor dining would be allowed for up to 75 people, with a limit of six people a table from two households.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues could operate at 25% of capacity, or up to 50 people, whichever is smaller.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls could operate at 50% of capacity.
Churches could open at 25% of capacity or 150 people indoors, whichever is smaller, and 200 people outdoors.
Businesses should urge employees to work remotely.
Visits would be allowed in long-term care facilities.
The other counties in the state were designated moderate risk or lower risk, with fewer restrictions.
The Oregon Health Authority will assess virus data early next week and make a final determination of where each county will sit after the freeze ends on Dec. 2. The health authority will reexamine the risk levels every two weeks.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones thought the one-size-fits-all approach of the governor's two-week freeze was an overreach, and that local businesses could have continued to operate under restrictions without being closed entirely.
"This new risk-based formula is a big improvement," he said. "I think it's a much more balanced approach than the outright closures and two-week freeze.
"It's going to provide a lot more stability for local businesses and nonprofits to generate some revenue and stay in business. I'm pleased with it, and certainly recognize that infection rates are skyrocketing nationally and in Oregon as well, and definitely we're not taking this lightly.
"It's critical that we continue being extremely vigilant here in Clatsop County.
"I think our goal as a community has to be, we want to do everything we can to pull that number down to moderate risk because that will give our restaurants, our stores, museums, nonprofits, other establishments a greater capacity to generate revenue to be in business.
"So we want people to keep healthy and we want to pull those numbers down so that we can shift to the left on that risk scale."
Brown's announcement came amid a spike in virus cases as more Oregonians planned travel during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
The governors of Oregon, California and Washington issued a joint statement late last week that anyone traveling into their states should self-quarantine for two weeks.
Brown's two-week freeze was followed by statements from some county sheriffs that they would not enforce the state restrictions. Several local government leaders, particularly in southern and Eastern Oregon, voted to either condemn or ignore the rules.
The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association sought a restraining order in federal court against the freeze. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut rejected the request on Tuesday, saying that while she recognizes "the heavy burden" Brown's order placed on the association's members, "those burdens are outweighed by the benefits to all Oregonians."
