The Clatsop County Public Health Department will offer coronavirus vaccines and testing at its Astoria office starting Monday.
Testing and Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available by appointment Monday through Thursday. People can call 503-325-8500 to schedule an appointment.
People ages 12 to 14 must have a consent form signed by a parent of guardian. People with virus symptoms who want a test are asked to contact their primary care provider instead.
The county will continue to offer drive-thru testing on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at the household hazardous waste facility in Astoria. No appointment is needed.
As of Wednesday, about 55% of Clatsop County residents have been vaccinated against the virus.