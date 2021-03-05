Clatsop County’s vaccine task force, which has fallen behind because of an inadequate supply of vaccines, expects to begin vaccinating seniors 70 years and older against the coronavirus.
The task force is moving down the priority list after most teachers and seniors 80 and older have been vaccinated. About 1,400 people are expected to receive first doses at upcoming vaccination events, including a large event on Thursday planned to administer 1,000 doses.
People 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine in Oregon, but the county will move to that age group as supplies allow.
Chris Laman, the director of pharmacy and cancer center services at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, who is leading the vaccine task force, said the roughly 1,100 people who were rescheduled over the past couple of weeks due to weather-related disruptions in vaccine delivery have been vaccinated.
Laman said the disruptions and rescheduling created a lot of confusion and frustration during an already difficult process.
“We’re trying to make it as simple as possible with online registration,” he said. “But in the age group that we’re in, with those 80 and older folks, it’s challenging to get through the online registration process. And so to get rescheduled, not just once, but multiple times through this electronic communication, was incredibly frustrating for that group and rightfully so. I was frustrated as the leader of it that we were having to do this.”
Going forward, he said, “we have a plan for vaccine supplies so that we’re not going to be promising doses to people before we have them at the county health department. So we should not have to reschedule doses for not getting shipments or deliveries.
“But I think at each week, new sort of things develop and come up that the task force has to work through.”
Laman said the task force, which includes the the county, Columbia Memorial, Providence Seaside Hospital and Coastal Family Health Center, meets daily to talk through and identify challenges and potential weaknesses in the system.
The task force is in communication with pharmacies at Safeway in Astoria and Seaside and Costco and Walmart in Warrenton, which are also administering vaccines.
In preparation for more vaccines, the task force is starting to plan with hospitals for when they will receive vaccines for their own vaccination events.
“There’s point people at each of those entities now who are responsible for planning for how that’s going to work in each of their systems,” Laman said. “So it’s a really strong collaboration that’s going on in the county right now.”
Margo Lalich, the county’s interim public health director, said people may be scheduling appointments for a vaccine at a pharmacy and a county vaccination event and going to whichever one they get into first. However, she said it is important to let the other entity know they will not make their appointment so that a dose is not prepared.
Lalich said the task force is also developing a strategy to reach out to people who can’t get to vaccination events, whether because they are homebound or from hard-to-reach populations.
The Sunset Empire Transportation District is providing free transportation for people who have vaccination appointments in the county. People must schedule with the transit district at least 24 hours in advance.
The task force is continuing to invite priority groups to vaccination events. People receiving second doses, teachers and seniors 70 and older were invited to the vaccination events scheduled in the coming week.
Unlike many other states, Gov. Kate Brown placed teachers high on the priority list. The governor announced Friday that she would issue an executive order to return students to classrooms statewide. The target for kindergarten-through-fifth grade is the week of March 29, while sixth-through-12th grade is April 19.
As of Friday, 8,967 doses have been administered in the county, including 5,788 first doses and 3,179 second doses. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people.
Lalich said the county’s vaccination events are heavily dependent on volunteers, as it takes anywhere from 30 to 70 people to run an event.
“This response would not be what it is without the volunteers,” she said. “The administrative volunteers, the clinical volunteers, those who are retired, whether they’re medical, nonmedical coming out. We have volunteers who will sometimes volunteer for two different roles in a day, who will volunteer for every single clinic.
“And it’s really this sense of selflessness — and without all of us we wouldn’t be able to have such a robust response to the community. The volunteers are absolutely integral and the gratitude is overpouring.”