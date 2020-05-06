County pressed on disclosure after coronavirus outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods

The coronavirus outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria has raised questions about how much information Clatsop County should publicly disclose, including where people who test positive for the virus work.
The county Public Health Department has erred on the side of medical privacy and only released the sex and age range of positive cases, along with whether they live in the northern or southern part of the county.
Before the Bornstein Seafoods outbreak, the county declined to answer questions from The Astorian about whether people who test positive have jobs or engage in activities that make it more or less likely the virus could spread.
Sources have told The Astorian that one of the positive cases in Pacific County, Washington, works at Walmart in Warrenton. Clatsop County, Pacific County and Walmart would not confirm the information.
“In the case we do have a confirmed case at any of our stores, we are working with those associates and offering guidance and time needed to receive medical care,” a Walmart spokesman said in an email. “Associates have been encouraged to prioritize their health and stay home if feeling sick. We also implemented a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for all associates who feel unable or uncomfortable coming to work.
“While we are not able to confirm any information related to these stores at this time, we have been working to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly,” the spokesman said. “We are focused on serving our customers during this unprecedented time and we’ve implemented several measures intended to help bring peace of mind.”
Since the first positive case of the coronavirus was announced in late March, dozens of people who live and work on the North Coast have told The Astorian that the lack of information about the county’s positive cases has left them feeling unsafe.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said the county defers to businesses. He said he would not have publicly released that Bornstein Seafoods was the site of an outbreak without the company’s consent.
“The federal HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws still apply no matter what,” he said of the law designed to protect medical privacy. “So, we cannot reveal the patient’s information without their consent.”
‘Following CDC’
During a county Board of Commissioners work session Tuesday, McNickle said the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council reached out to him before filing a complaint against Bornstein Seafoods in April with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
McNickle said he referred the Hispanic council to OSHA. The public health department, he said, did a walk-through of the seafood processor at the Port of Astoria.
“And we found that they were actually — at least the time we were there — they were following CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” he said. “So, I really don’t have an explanation for what happened with OSHA until they release that information — if they do.”
Commissioner Lianne Thompson asked, “OK, so does this mean that we are fundamentally in the dark about what happened? And we’re just at a place of not knowing what anybody could do differently to keep it from happening again?”
McNickle said the issue is not exclusive to Bornstein Seafoods. He said the positive cases among workers — at least 13 have tested positive so far — could indicate the prevalence of the virus in the community.
“So, it’s probably not Bornstein’s issue, but some of these folks are actually coming in and getting it from the community activities that they probably shouldn’t have been doing when they’re supposed to be sheltering in place.
“I’m not fundamentally in the dark at all,” McNickle said. “I’m pretty clear about when we did our investigation with Bornstein, when we did a walk-through, that they were following CDC guidelines. So, if there’s something OSHA found that I’m not aware of, until they release that information, I don’t know.”
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,916 cases and 115 deaths from the coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 610 test results in Clatsop County, including 17 positive cases.
Community testing
McNickle believes people’s fears about the spread of the virus will ease after the county begins communitywide testing next week. The county hopes to conduct 300 tests a week. Up until recently, most testing on the North Coast was done by private hospitals and health care providers.
The county received 1,100 testing kits from the state last week. McNickle said Quest Diagnostics — the laboratory that will process the tests — will replace each test the county sends.
“So, anybody who wants a test can get one,” McNickle said. “So people who are concerned will be able to get a test and those who may have symptoms can get a test.
“So, some of this is going to go by the wayside once we start doing this communitywide testing because then people will actually know what their status is — there won’t be the fear anymore,” he said.
Thompson also suggested providing more data to the public as a way of easing anxiety.
“What I’m hearing that would be helpful would be if we issued a report card of metrics — what metrics we are aiming for and what’s our progress towards meeting those metrics? What’s our score right now? If people had data … and parameters and they understood our logic, I think that would go a long way to easing the consternation,” she said.
County Manager Don Bohn said Gov. Kate Brown’s criteria for reopening the economy has been evolving, but that county staff has been working on a dashboard with data and metrics they hope to make available soon.
Bohn said the state’s approval of the county’s phase one reopening plan will be based on whether the percentage of emergency room visits for the virus is less than the historic average for the flu and if there has been a 14-day decline in hospital admissions.
“When you have an outbreak and you go from zero to something, then obviously you’re not going to meet the downward trend that they’re looking for, but I’m not sure that that would be in and of itself a factor for not opening up,” he said.
“I think it’s more the nuance of how has the community responded? Is there capacity still in terms of hospitals, surge capacity, PPE, testing capacity? And so, I think all those metrics will kind of go in together to paint a more nuanced picture of where a community is ... at least that’s what I hope,” he said.
Bohn said the county needs to reinforce its messaging for people to take precautions against the virus.
“We have to really just continually twist people’s arm and get them to understand that it’s not over,” he said. “This virus is in our community.”
