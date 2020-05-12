County provides new breakdown of coronavirus cases

Clatsop County on Tuesday provided a more detailed breakdown of coronavirus cases after outbreaks at two seafood processors.
Ten workers at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton have tested positive for the virus. Eight of the workers — along with a contact of one of the workers who tested positive — are residents of Clatsop County.
Twenty-eight workers at Bornstein Seafood in Astoria have tested positive, including 19 from Clatsop County.
The county had reported last week that 17 of the Bornstein Seafood workers lived in the county, but later learned that a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s living in the northern part of the county were incorrectly classified as Washington state residents.
Before the outbreaks at the seafood processing plants, the county reported six positive cases between March 23 and April 9. All six reportedly recovered at home and did not require hospitalization.
The county said none of the positive cases at the seafood processors were hospitalized and all are reportedly recovering at home.
After reconciling the details, the county put the total number of cases locally at 34.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,358 cases and 130 deaths from the coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The health authority tracked 881 test results in Clatsop County, including the 34 positive cases.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Pacific Seafood outlined the steps the company is taking to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"Like other essential businesses, Pacific Seafood has a special responsibility to continue providing access to necessary food products while doing everything possible to protect the continued health and safety of our team members and communities," the company said. "We take both responsibilities extremely seriously and have created a special leadership team charged with monitoring all of the latest guidance and implementing industry-leading, best practices at our facilities."
The seafood processor said it was doing more extensive cleaning, providing all workers with face coverings and plastic face shields for production workers, conducting temperature checks and health screenings before shifts, installing barriers between work stations for social distancing and restricting access for visitors.
Pacific Seafood also said the company is coordinating with local health officials to monitor workers who have tested positive for the virus. The company said the workers would not be allowed to return to work until they had at least two negative tests for the virus at least 24 hours apart.
