County reaches contacts in first coronavirus case

The Clatsop County Public Health Department said Tuesday that the county has reached all of the contacts of the woman who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The contacts have been provided with information on self-quarantine based on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.
The woman has been described as between 35 and 54 years old and living in the northern part of the county.
Asked whether the woman's work or recent activities make it more or less likely the county will see more cases, Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said community spread of COVID-19 is already occurring in Oregon.
"It would be pure speculation to say whether or not we will see more cases based on this patient's positive test," McNickle said in an email. "Community spread of COVID-19 is occurring Oregon. The likelihood that this past weekend’s throng of tourists from all parts of the state and other places is a more likely source of new and potential cases than a single patient."
McNickle said he was pleased by how county staff responded to the first reported local case of the virus.
"Once public health was informed of the positive test result, our staff immediately worked to make contact with the individual, identify any people with whom she had contact and laid out measures to isolate them to control any potential spread of the illness," he said. "I’m happy with the way our staff performed in our first COVID-19 response."
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 209 cases and eight deaths from the virus as of Tuesday morning.
Information about testing is also coming into focus.
The health authority has tracked 46 test results from Clatsop County, including the positive case.
Locally, the only data on testing had come from Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, which disclosed 24 tests earlier this week.
